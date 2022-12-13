Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) asks the community to consider opening their homes to foster cats and dogs during the holidays. It’s a great way to give them a break from the shelter, makes them more adoptable when they return to the shelter, and brings joy to animal lovers. “Foster for a day, a weekend, or even a couple of weeks. Any amount of time dogs and cats are away from the shelter, it helps reduce stress and increases their health,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

