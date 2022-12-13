ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafayettela.gov

ELECTION SIGN RECYCLING

Lafayette, LA – The Environmental Quality Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has partnered with Tre’ Bishop, high school freshman and son of Rep. Stuart Bishop, to recycle political signs. Bishop began this initiative in 2019 when he realized that corrugated plastic, the material used for yard signs, is not recycled in Louisiana. To keep them out of our landfills, Bishop and LCG have partnered with Republic Services and LA Scrap Metal to recycle the signs and metal stakes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lafayettela.gov

LASCC’s HOME FUR THE HOLIDAYS

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) asks the community to consider opening their homes to foster cats and dogs during the holidays. It’s a great way to give them a break from the shelter, makes them more adoptable when they return to the shelter, and brings joy to animal lovers. “Foster for a day, a weekend, or even a couple of weeks. Any amount of time dogs and cats are away from the shelter, it helps reduce stress and increases their health,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy