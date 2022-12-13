Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.

ALTON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO