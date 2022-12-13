Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
algonaradio.com
Area Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse and Assaulting a Police Officer
–A domestic incident early Sunday morning has resulted in multiple charges being filed against an area woman. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 1AM Sunday. Upon arrival, Algona PD conducted a brief investigation, when one of the parties involved allegedly assaulted at least one officer.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar woman jailed on assault charge
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrest of 25-year-old Kara Hope Kelly stemmed from a report that she assaulted a staff member and then fled the facility toward its west grove, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
nwestiowa.com
George teen arrested for OWI and eluding
GEORGE—A 19-year-old George resident was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Vinny Lewi stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
kicdam.com
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford Formerly of Estherville
A private family Celebration of Life for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford, formerly of Estherville will be Thursday, December 22nd at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kiwaradio.com
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
kiwaradio.com
“Beautiful” Conquering Cancer For O’Brien County Calendars Available
Sheldon, Iowa — If you are looking for a Christmas gift for someone who is hard to buy for, we’ve got an idea for you. You could give them a beautiful Conquering Cancer For O’Brien County calendar. For that matter, you could also pick one up for yourself.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
kiwaradio.com
Two Semis Collide Near Fairview, One Driver Taken To Hospital
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines
A company that wants to build a sprawling carbon dioxide pipeline in northwest Iowa should have obtained a court order before attempting to survey private land from which it had been previously barred, a Dickinson County prosecutor argued Thursday. At issue is a trespassing charge against Stephen James Larsen, 28, of Arlington, South Dakota, who […] The post Attorneys tussle over land survey provisions for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0