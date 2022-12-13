ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Stop Signs

The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen have approved the installation of stop signs at two busy intersections in town in an effort to reduce speeding. Based on the recommendations of Police Chief James Trombetta and Kevin Chase, the Highway Department Superintendent, the signs will be placed at Homestead Avenue and Perryville Road and at Homestead Avenue and Rocky Hill Road.
REHOBOTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Upper and Lower Melville Ponds and Almy Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Lower Melville Pond and Upper Melville Pond (also known as Thurston Gray Pond) in Portsmouth and at Almy Pond in Newport. The advisories related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

State testing results offer mixed bag for North Kingstown schools

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee heard presentations, tabled unfinished business and heard from the DEI subcommittee at its last scheduled meeting of the 2022 year Tuesday night. A presentation from Director of Curriculum Jodi Clark regarding the district’s standings among other communities in the state...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
WARREN, RI

