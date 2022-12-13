Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
nrinow.news
Burrillville Land Trust wins arts grant for project replicating historic Pascoag property
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced this week that a grant of $1,700 was awarded to the Burrillville Land Trust to construct a model of a 200 year old Granite School House in Pascoag. The land trust requested funds for a multi-faceted project to...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Stop Signs
The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen have approved the installation of stop signs at two busy intersections in town in an effort to reduce speeding. Based on the recommendations of Police Chief James Trombetta and Kevin Chase, the Highway Department Superintendent, the signs will be placed at Homestead Avenue and Perryville Road and at Homestead Avenue and Rocky Hill Road.
nrinow.news
RIDEM fines Burrillville man $2,200 for years of discharge of sewage on the ground
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has fined the owner of a multifamily Burrillville home $2,200 for failure to comply with regulations governing wastewater disposal, in a notice of violation that documents sewage being discharged onto the ground on the property for nearly two years. John...
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
nrinow.news
Spring Lake prices set to rise following year with closure; Beach officials question DOH test results
BURRILLVILLE – Day passes at Spring Lake Beach will increase by $1 for the 2023 season to allow operations to break even, following a year where staffing issues and closures once again led to downed attendance at the facility. And beach officials questioned this week if the testing by...
UPDATE: CANCELLED: New Bedford Roads to Close for Waterfront Tower Demolition
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford roads will be briefly closed tomorrow afternoon as workers demolish the former Eversource/Sprague power plant — including the well-known "cigarette" smoke stack — on the waterfront. The temporary closure of parts of Rt. 18 and MacArthur Drive will start at 2...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Upper and Lower Melville Ponds and Almy Pond
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Lower Melville Pond and Upper Melville Pond (also known as Thurston Gray Pond) in Portsmouth and at Almy Pond in Newport. The advisories related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.
Turnto10.com
Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
independentri.com
State testing results offer mixed bag for North Kingstown schools
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee heard presentations, tabled unfinished business and heard from the DEI subcommittee at its last scheduled meeting of the 2022 year Tuesday night. A presentation from Director of Curriculum Jodi Clark regarding the district’s standings among other communities in the state...
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
GoLocalProv
Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
Judge sides with McKee in lawsuit over homeless protest
Superior Court Justice David Cruise found the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove the protesters from the property was a violation of their rights.
PPSD scraps plan to turn old St. Joseph’s Hospital into a school
The city and state had announced in 2020 that the donated hospital would become a school.
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
Worcester church to host emergency shelter; city says it will address neighbors' concerns
WORCESTER — Blessed Sacrament Church's Phelan Center on Pleasant Street is set to serve as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless population, and the city said it will work with neighbors to maintain quality of life after hearing complaints at a Sunday meeting. The church at 551 Pleasant...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Comments / 0