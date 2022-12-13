The inaugural Jolly Jamboree will take place Thursday at the Maurice C. Cash Elementary School in Phoenix.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and continue until 7 p.m. in the school gym and courtyard, 3851 W. Roeser Road.

There will be food trucks, entertainment, hot chocolate and more, but a main focus of the holiday festival will be on health, jobs and housing, “connecting residents to a multitude of resources,” according to a release from Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari.

“We know the holidays add additional pressure on parents and caretakers, so I partnered with local labor unions, businesses and nonprofit partners to give back to our young ones in District 7,” she said.

“From hands-on support to navigate city hiring processes to free mental health resources, I want to ensure my residents have access to every critical city service we’ve recently invested in.”

IDM Cares is a sponsor of the event.

“As we head into the holiday season, we cherish the opportunity to give back to the community and join them in celebration. We are honored to be a part of this remarkable community,” said IDM Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gordon.

Among those who will be available with information are the city Human Services Department, which has information on rent and utility assistance, the Community and Economic Development Department along with its Mobile Career Unit and local healthcare providers, according to the release.