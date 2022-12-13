Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
Recession-Proof Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 To Watch
A recession can be an unnerving time for investors. Stock prices may be volatile and the overall market climate unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid investing altogether. With careful planning and research, it is possible to make wise investments during a recession. So what stocks should you invest in when the economy isn’t doing so hot? Let’s explore some recession-proof stocks.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?
There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs. With such a mess on our...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
NASDAQ
Is Clearfield (CLFD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum...
NASDAQ
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $38.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed at $331.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
SPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.41, changing hands as low as $56.83 per share. Sprout Social Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $109.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $283.44, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0