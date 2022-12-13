ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Recession-Proof Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 To Watch

A recession can be an unnerving time for investors. Stock prices may be volatile and the overall market climate unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid investing altogether. With careful planning and research, it is possible to make wise investments during a recession. So what stocks should you invest in when the economy isn’t doing so hot? Let’s explore some recession-proof stocks.
NASDAQ

Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ

Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?

There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs. With such a mess on our...
NASDAQ

Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ

Is Clearfield (CLFD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum...
NASDAQ

Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ

EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ

EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $38.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $331.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ

SPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.41, changing hands as low as $56.83 per share. Sprout Social Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $109.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $283.44, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy