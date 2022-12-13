ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
CROOKSTON, MN
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions

(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 17, 2022

Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The National Audubon Society’s annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a new date....
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GRAFTON-PARK RIVER (N.D.) – ON KROX LIVESTREAM

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is 1-5 on the season and currently on a two game losing streak which includes an 8-2 loss to Detroit Lakes at home on Friday. The Pirates will try to break the streak tonight when they host the Grafton-Park River Spoilers at the Crookston Sports Center. The Spoilers are 2-4 on the season and are on a two game winning streak after beating Kittson County Central 5-4 and Bottineau-Rugby 8-2 on Saturday. With Grafton-Park River having no JV team, it will be varsity only starting at 6:00 PM. It will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 5:30 PM. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch the action tonight on the KROX LIVE STREAM by clicking below.
CROOKSTON, MN
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks

Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL AT EGF – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball squad is 1-2 on the season and have a Section 8AA contest tonight when they travel to East Grand Forks to take on the Green Wave. East Grand Forks is 3-2 on the year. Game time is 7:30 PM, and it will be on KROX RADIO immediately following the Pirate Boy’s Hockey game with Grafton, N.D.
CROOKSTON, MN
GF man receives 27 year sentence

A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
WAO PONY GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WIN-E-MAC

The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team started the game on an 8-0 run, and even though they didn’t play a great game in their first game in 10 days, they were able to shake off enough rust to keep the lead throughout the game for a 43-33 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots in a game played in the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
JACKSON WOINAROWICZ SCORES 1,000TH CAREER POINT AS PONIES BEAT WIN-E-MAC

Jackson Woinorawicz scored his 1,000th career point, and the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (W-A-O) Ponies shot their way to an 84-61 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots from Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday afternoon. FIRST HALF – — The Patriots scored the first basket of the game, but the Ponies lit it up in...
ERSKINE, MN

