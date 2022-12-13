Read full article on original website
Related
Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
Railroad workers could leave the industry after Congress forced through a contract that does not provide them any paid sick days, an exodus that would ripple through an economy reliant on freight railroads to transport goods. The exit of thousands of train conductors and engineers would be felt by major corporations and U.S. consumers alike.…
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
More than 70 lawmakers send letter calling on Biden to grant rail workers seven sick days
More than 70 House and Senate members sent a letter to President Biden on Friday to urge him to do everything he can to guarantee rail workers have seven days of paid sick leave. The lawmakers thanked Biden for his role in negotiating an agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized rail workers to avoid…
Hollywood Union Leaders Urge Congress To Pass Performing Artist Tax Parity Act
Leaders of Hollywood’s unions and guilds are calling on Congress to pass the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act (PATPA) before Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January. The legislation would restore tax breaks for work-related expenses by updating the Qualified Performing Artist (QPA) deduction and modernizing a provision that has been on the books since it was signed into law in the 1980s by President Ronald Reagan. The provision would allow middle-class entertainment workers to again deduct common business expenses. Currently, the adjusted gross income threshold for the QPA deduction is $16,000, which has been unchanged since QPA’s...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Detroit News
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is...
Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month
This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
Detroit News
Feds to provide $36 billion to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051
The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates —...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living and care advocates make ‘top lobbyists’ list
Leaders from the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living, Argentum and LeadingAge have been named on The Hill’s “Top Lobbyists 2022” list, published Wednesday. “This list honors the corporate lobbyists, hired guns, association leaders and grassroots activists who leveraged their expertise and connections...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living industry pitches immigration reform as partial solution to workforce crisis
With the workforce crisis top of mind for most senior living and other long-term care providers, trade associations representing providers are making a last-minute push to float immigration reform to the top of lawmakers’ to-do lists before the end of the year. LeadingAge sent a letter to leaders in...
Elected officials voice support of act aimed at those denied housing based off their criminal record
Several elected officials and leaders in the community are now voicing their support for the Fair Chance For Housing Act in a move to stop discrimination against those looking for housing.
newsnationnow.com
Homecoming Project: Airbnb for those returning from prison
(NewsNation) — For America’s prisoners, life behind bars often serves as poor preparation for their lives after being released from incarceration. Reentering society can be difficult, as ex-prisoners are often on their own when it comes to securing housing, employment and other necessities. In prison, “Basically, all you’ve...
beckerspayer.com
Unions suing Elevance Health for allegedly restricting access to claims data
Labor unions contracted with Elevance Health for self-funded plans are suing the payer, alleging Elevance Health does not allow self-paid plans to access their own claims data and charged the self-pay plans higher rates than it had negotiated with hospitals. Law firm Berger Montague represents Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local...
McDonald's franchise owners are caught violating child labor laws
Santonastasso Enterprises broke the law when more than a 100 teens were asked to work too many hours or too many late shifts, according to the Department of Labor.
US Senate bill would limit how many homes corporate landlords can own
CHARLOTTE — Some corporations have been buying up thousands of homes in the Charlotte area. Some renters say the businesses charge higher rent and are quick to evict, but slow to fix things. Now U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) of Oregon wants to ban corporate landlords from owning large...
Legislature approval of $85M for QLine trolley elicits negative responses
(The Center Square) – Prominent free-market proponents in Michigan are speaking out against the $85 million appropriation approved Thursday to fund Detroit’s QLine trolley over the next 17 years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will sign the $5 million annual QLine subsidy passed by the Legislature during its last session of 2022 – before Democrats exercise their newly-elected majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. The free trolley service transports riders along 12 stops on Woodward Avenue from Motor City’s cultural center...
Families with unpredictable work hours are less likely to get the food stamps they need
Families with constantly changing work hours found it harder to prove eligibility and were less likely to access SNAP, a new study found.
Comments / 0