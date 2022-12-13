ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Hill

Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal

Railroad workers could leave the industry after Congress forced through a contract that does not provide them any paid sick days, an exodus that would ripple through an economy reliant on freight railroads to transport goods. The exit of thousands of train conductors and engineers would be felt by major corporations and U.S. consumers alike.…
IOWA STATE
Deadline

Hollywood Union Leaders Urge Congress To Pass Performing Artist Tax Parity Act

Leaders of Hollywood’s unions and guilds are calling on Congress to pass the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act (PATPA) before Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January. The legislation would restore tax breaks for work-related expenses by updating the Qualified Performing Artist (QPA) deduction and modernizing a provision that has been on the books since it was signed into law in the 1980s by President Ronald Reagan. The provision would allow middle-class entertainment workers to again deduct common business expenses. Currently, the adjusted gross income threshold for the QPA deduction is $16,000, which has been unchanged since QPA’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month

This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Feds to provide $36 billion to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051

The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates —...
MICHIGAN STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living and care advocates make ‘top lobbyists’ list

Leaders from the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living, Argentum and LeadingAge have been named on The Hill’s “Top Lobbyists 2022” list, published Wednesday. “This list honors the corporate lobbyists, hired guns, association leaders and grassroots activists who leveraged their expertise and connections...
newsnationnow.com

Homecoming Project: Airbnb for those returning from prison

(NewsNation) — For America’s prisoners, life behind bars often serves as poor preparation for their lives after being released from incarceration. Reentering society can be difficult, as ex-prisoners are often on their own when it comes to securing housing, employment and other necessities. In prison, “Basically, all you’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Unions suing Elevance Health for allegedly restricting access to claims data

Labor unions contracted with Elevance Health for self-funded plans are suing the payer, alleging Elevance Health does not allow self-paid plans to access their own claims data and charged the self-pay plans higher rates than it had negotiated with hospitals. Law firm Berger Montague represents Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local...
The Center Square

Legislature approval of $85M for QLine trolley elicits negative responses

(The Center Square) – Prominent free-market proponents in Michigan are speaking out against the $85 million appropriation approved Thursday to fund Detroit’s QLine trolley over the next 17 years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she will sign the $5 million annual QLine subsidy passed by the Legislature during its last session of 2022 – before Democrats exercise their newly-elected majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. The free trolley service transports riders along 12 stops on Woodward Avenue from Motor City’s cultural center...
DETROIT, MI

