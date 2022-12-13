Read full article on original website
John Smith
3d ago
If the public supports this to this degree then it should come to a referendum. Of course these are not permitted on the ballot in Indiana. That is the law that needs to be amended. Getting 85% of the population to agree on anything is simply astonishing!
Joyce Thiery
3d ago
I don't smoke pot and never have, but I do belive they should make it legal. if you compare pot to all the other drugs in the world, pot is the least if your worries
John Palmer
3d ago
Time for a new set of lawmakers. How about some that actually represent what Hoosiers want and not what lawmakers want?
Related
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
New laws in Illinois 2023: Full list of laws taking effecting January 1
With the start of the New Year always comes a new set of laws to obey. Read a complete list here, and see the top new Illinois laws for 2022.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Indiana lawmakers to prioritize housing affordability
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help Hoosiers find affordable homes. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) has said it’s one of the legislature’s top priorities this session. For some Hoosiers, finding a place to buy or rent within their budget has been a challenge. “Even apartments, when it came to the pricing […]
vincennespbs.org
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
vincennespbs.org
Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office
-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, study says
Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, says a new study by Forbes Advisor. The study puts Indiana in the middle, at 25 of 50 states, when ranking the most dangerous. The study says fatal crashes have gone up 11 percent since 2019. The same study says speeding is the...
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says
Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHI
Record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It was another record-breaking year for economic development in the Hoosier state!. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year for this accomplishment. In 2023, Indiana companies invested $22 billion in capital expenditures and created more than 24,000 new jobs! These job...
cbs4indy.com
Christmas music bad for your mental health?
Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
casscountyonline.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO, Ind. – soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and...
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 7,790 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
