ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 81

John Smith
3d ago

If the public supports this to this degree then it should come to a referendum. Of course these are not permitted on the ballot in Indiana. That is the law that needs to be amended. Getting 85% of the population to agree on anything is simply astonishing!

Reply
14
Joyce Thiery
3d ago

I don't smoke pot and never have, but I do belive they should make it legal. if you compare pot to all the other drugs in the world, pot is the least if your worries

Reply
12
John Palmer
3d ago

Time for a new set of lawmakers. How about some that actually represent what Hoosiers want and not what lawmakers want?

Reply(5)
29
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it

In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers to prioritize housing affordability

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help Hoosiers find affordable homes. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) has said it’s one of the legislature’s top priorities this session. For some Hoosiers, finding a place to buy or rent within their budget has been a challenge. “Even apartments, when it came to the pricing […]
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana

Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office

-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized

INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
LEESBURG, IN
WANE-TV

$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, study says

Indiana is a dangerous place to drive, says a new study by Forbes Advisor. The study puts Indiana in the middle, at 25 of 50 states, when ranking the most dangerous. The study says fatal crashes have gone up 11 percent since 2019. The same study says speeding is the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says

Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It was another record-breaking year for economic development in the Hoosier state!. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year for this accomplishment. In 2023, Indiana companies invested $22 billion in capital expenditures and created more than 24,000 new jobs! These job...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Christmas music bad for your mental health?

Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 7,790 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy