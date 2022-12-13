ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
K2 Radio

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
104.7 KISS FM

Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]

So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
104.7 KISS FM

Avoid Southwest Wyoming Boulevard At Talon Drive

Please avoid the area of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and Talon Drive as first responders attend to a two-car crash that has blocked traffic. Businesses including Mesa Plaza and Studio City at Mesa movie theaters are in the area. Casper Police, Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center and other first...
104.7 KISS FM

Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries

Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
oilcity.news

BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

