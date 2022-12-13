Read full article on original website
Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy. This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost...
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
oilcity.news
Negative windchills expected in Casper; chance for more snow ahead of the holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some cold temperatures and windchills overnight Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper could dip to as low as 7 degrees overnight Thursday with minus-10-degree windchills expected. Casper Mountain’s low is...
oilcity.news
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
oilcity.news
Casper breaks daily snow record; Hogadon reporting 10 new inches with five ski runs open Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area saw record-breaking snowfall for Dec. 13 with 9.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. That total at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport beat the previous record of 5.1 inches, set in 1975, the NWS in Riverton reported.
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
Major Winter Storm Coming, Casper Mountain to See 2 Feet of Snow, up to 5″ in Town by Thursday
There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service. Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are...
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]
So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
Avoid Southwest Wyoming Boulevard At Talon Drive
Please avoid the area of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and Talon Drive as first responders attend to a two-car crash that has blocked traffic. Businesses including Mesa Plaza and Studio City at Mesa movie theaters are in the area. Casper Police, Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center and other first...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest – Vote Here
We asked you to send us your 'Christmas Kid' photos and you answered. Now it is time to vote for your favorite to help us award $500!. Vote now for your favorite photo until December 18th. We will announce the winner on December 19th and award the $500- just in time for Christmas!
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries
Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’
Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida. The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot...
oilcity.news
BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper owner of heirloom Model A vows to restore after hit and run over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Jacquie Rose’s earliest childhood memories involve being squeezed between her parents and brother inside a cramped 1930 Ford Model A coupe. “It was tight, but Dad made it work,” said Jacquie in a message to Oil City News on Monday. Jacquie’s father, Ralph “Andy”...
oilcity.news
307 Craft & Vendor Fair offering last-minute holiday gift options at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
CASPER, Wyo. — A “307 Craft & Vendor Fair” will offer some last-minute holiday gift options on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper. There will be over 20 vendors at the event, dealing with everything from...
