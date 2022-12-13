The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.

