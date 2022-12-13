ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

rigzone.com

Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas

Finding and keeping qualified workers was the greatest challenge for companies in 2022, according to an American Petroleum Institute (API) reader poll highlighted in a newsletter published recently by the organization. The response received 52.95 percent of the votes in the poll, with ‘regulations and government policies’ receiving 23.52 percent,...
rigzone.com

USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives. “We are eager...
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

U.S. Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits New High

The previous quarter displayed strong grid-scale and residential storage demand in the U.S., despite persistent supply chain challenges. The previous quarter displayed strong grid-scale and residential storage demand in the U.S., despite persistent supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. The U.S. energy storage market grid-scale segment installed a record 4,733...
HAWAII STATE
rigzone.com

Evercore Says Oil Giants Set to Slash Overseas Growth Plans

Some of the world's biggest oil and gas companies are expected to expand their international budgets by 12 percent in 2023, down from an increase of 26 percent this year, according to a survey from Evercore ISI. — Oil giants are poised to halve their international spending growth next year in response to lower crude prices, dealing another blow to a global market already facing a slowdown in production from US shale fields.
rigzone.com

Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Mentone, Texas, on November 16, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed this week. The earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries, and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake, the USGS noted, adding that the preliminary focal mechanism solution for the earthquake indicates rupture occurred on a moderately dipping normal fault plane striking either to the northwest or southeast.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Saipem Wins $1.2 Billion In Offshore Deals

Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion. — Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion. The first contract has been awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana, subject...
rigzone.com

Supply Chain Issues Block Full Impact Of Biden's Clean Energy Law

Project delays caused third-quarter solar installations to decline 17pct from the previous year and have delayed the impact of Biden's clean energy law. Project delays caused third-quarter solar installations to decline 17 percent from the previous year and have delayed the impact of Biden’s clean energy law. The U.S....
rigzone.com

Block Energy Starts Drilling Well In Georgia

Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well. Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well. The well will target a fracture system, identified by a high density...
GEORGIA STATE
rigzone.com

Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments

Today, Aker BP and its partners submitted a record ten plans for development worth $20 billion in investments to Norwegian authorities. — Today, Aker BP and its partners submitted a total of ten plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
freightwaves.com

Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters

Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
rigzone.com

UK Offshore Energy Sector Talent Celebrated At OEUK 2022 Awards

The best and the brightest talent UK’s offshore energy sector has to offer have been recognized at the Shell-sponsored Offshore Energies UK’s 2022 Awards. In total, over 400 people joined the ceremony in person and 27 entrants made it to the finalist stage after an expert panel considered over 70 nominations from across the sector.
freightwaves.com

Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever

The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
KANSAS STATE
rigzone.com

USA Loses Rigs

The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
rigzone.com

Oil Rallies as US Inflation Eases

Oil rallied for a second day after US inflation rose less than expected and bad weather delayed initial efforts to restart a key oil pipeline. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $75 a barrel on Tuesday. US consumer price figures posted a smaller-than-expected gain, making traders more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will ease the pace of interest rate hikes. Compounding bullish sentiment, China’s ambassador to the US said the country will continue relaxing its pandemic curbs and will welcome more international travelers soon, lifting demand prospects in the world’s top oil importer.
rigzone.com

Oil Rises for a Third Day

Oil rallied for a third day to the highest level in more than a week, undaunted by the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight inflation with a sustained policy of rate hikes. The jump Wednesday comes after the International Energy Agency said 2023 oil prices may rise as sanctions squeeze...

