Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
Update: On Friday, the amount of crude oil spilled in the Washington County incident was said to be more than all other Keystone Pipeline spills combined. That story is posted here. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of...
rigzone.com
Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
Finding and keeping qualified workers was the greatest challenge for companies in 2022, according to an American Petroleum Institute (API) reader poll highlighted in a newsletter published recently by the organization. The response received 52.95 percent of the votes in the poll, with ‘regulations and government policies’ receiving 23.52 percent,...
rigzone.com
USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives. “We are eager...
rigzone.com
U.S. Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits New High
The previous quarter displayed strong grid-scale and residential storage demand in the U.S., despite persistent supply chain challenges. The previous quarter displayed strong grid-scale and residential storage demand in the U.S., despite persistent supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. The U.S. energy storage market grid-scale segment installed a record 4,733...
rigzone.com
Evercore Says Oil Giants Set to Slash Overseas Growth Plans
Some of the world's biggest oil and gas companies are expected to expand their international budgets by 12 percent in 2023, down from an increase of 26 percent this year, according to a survey from Evercore ISI. — Oil giants are poised to halve their international spending growth next year in response to lower crude prices, dealing another blow to a global market already facing a slowdown in production from US shale fields.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
rigzone.com
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Mentone, Texas, on November 16, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed this week. The earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries, and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake, the USGS noted, adding that the preliminary focal mechanism solution for the earthquake indicates rupture occurred on a moderately dipping normal fault plane striking either to the northwest or southeast.
U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity.
rigzone.com
Saipem Wins $1.2 Billion In Offshore Deals
Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion. — Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion. The first contract has been awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana, subject...
rigzone.com
Supply Chain Issues Block Full Impact Of Biden's Clean Energy Law
Project delays caused third-quarter solar installations to decline 17pct from the previous year and have delayed the impact of Biden's clean energy law. Project delays caused third-quarter solar installations to decline 17 percent from the previous year and have delayed the impact of Biden’s clean energy law. The U.S....
CSX revamps attendance policy as railroad unions push back on sick time
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Rail operator CSX Corp is changing its workforce attendance policy for unexpected, short-term medical absences next year after U.S. railroads' sick-time policies became a flashpoint in national labor talks.
rigzone.com
Block Energy Starts Drilling Well In Georgia
Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well. Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well. The well will target a fracture system, identified by a high density...
rigzone.com
Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments
Today, Aker BP and its partners submitted a record ten plans for development worth $20 billion in investments to Norwegian authorities. — Today, Aker BP and its partners submitted a total of ten plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
freightwaves.com
Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
rigzone.com
UK Offshore Energy Sector Talent Celebrated At OEUK 2022 Awards
The best and the brightest talent UK’s offshore energy sector has to offer have been recognized at the Shell-sponsored Offshore Energies UK’s 2022 Awards. In total, over 400 people joined the ceremony in person and 27 entrants made it to the finalist stage after an expert panel considered over 70 nominations from across the sector.
freightwaves.com
Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever
The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
rigzone.com
Oil Rallies as US Inflation Eases
Oil rallied for a second day after US inflation rose less than expected and bad weather delayed initial efforts to restart a key oil pipeline. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $75 a barrel on Tuesday. US consumer price figures posted a smaller-than-expected gain, making traders more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will ease the pace of interest rate hikes. Compounding bullish sentiment, China’s ambassador to the US said the country will continue relaxing its pandemic curbs and will welcome more international travelers soon, lifting demand prospects in the world’s top oil importer.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises for a Third Day
Oil rallied for a third day to the highest level in more than a week, undaunted by the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight inflation with a sustained policy of rate hikes. The jump Wednesday comes after the International Energy Agency said 2023 oil prices may rise as sanctions squeeze...
Comments / 0