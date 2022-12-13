A storm making its way across the country today has spawned tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi and threatens other southern states. The storm has killed at least two people and damaged dozens of homes and businesses. A year ago, tornadoes ripped across the country's heartland, and one of the hardest-hit towns is still picking up the pieces. Derek Operle of WKMS reports from Mayfield, Ky., where a tornado last year killed 24 people and injured hundreds more.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO