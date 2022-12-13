Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utm.edu
Fourth class of West Tennessee teachers graduates from WestTeach
Alyssa Bynum and Bob Sparks live in different West Tennessee communities, but they share some things in common. Both are successful teachers, both are dedicated educators, and both are now WestTeach graduates. They were members of the fourth WestTeach class that graduated Dec. 13 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
utm.edu
First Nunnelly scholarship recipient receives UT Martin Degree
Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
WBBJ
New athletic director named at Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. — The current head coach for Union University’s women’s basketball team is taking on an additional role. According to a news release, Mark Campbell will be taking on the role of director of athletics for the university on June 1. Union President Samuel W. “Dub”...
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
WBBJ
Haywood County student selected for Flight Academy
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County High School student is on her way to the skies!. According to the Department of the Air Force Air University, Asia Silas is one of 300 students from across the country to be chosen as one of the Selects for the Flight Academy.
WBBJ
US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime. The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville. The podcast brings stories from...
WBBJ
Former healthcare worker shares update after 2016 stabbing
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former healthcare worker spoke out on the aftermath of a horrific incident that almost took her life. “No one to this day is held responsible. I am the only one that is feeling the consequences of that,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was the victim of a stabbing.
wnbjtv.com
West Jackson Baptist Church Has Its Second Annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Tenn. - West Jackson Baptist Church is inviting the community to its second annual Christmas village. The West Jackson Baptist Church is setting up the Christmas village in time for the holidays. The church has the village available to view and has many activities for people to enjoy from...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
thunderboltradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Weakley County
The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Weakley County. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says testing at a lab in Nashville and a national lab in Iowa confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in samples from sick birds. In...
wkms.org
One year after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Ky., residents are healing
A storm making its way across the country today has spawned tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi and threatens other southern states. The storm has killed at least two people and damaged dozens of homes and businesses. A year ago, tornadoes ripped across the country's heartland, and one of the hardest-hit towns is still picking up the pieces. Derek Operle of WKMS reports from Mayfield, Ky., where a tornado last year killed 24 people and injured hundreds more.
WBBJ
Special called meeting held on Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special city council meeting was called for Tuesday morning to discuss plans that could impact the heart of Jackson. The day’s meeting was called to take the final vote on the plans for the former Service Merchandise building. The Jackson Plaza is hoped to...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Family of murder victim files suit
City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
wpsdlocal6.com
Board member resigns during Marshall County School Board meeting
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A member of the Marshall County School Board announced her resignation during a meeting Thursday night. Marshall County School Board Member Ledonia Williamson announced her resignation, citing distrust of Superintendent Steve Miracle among the reasons for her decision. "I feel like Dr. Miracle's time here...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Provides Holiday Food Gift Boxes To Families In Need
Dresden, Tenn.–Thanks to partnerships and a donation of canned goods from Discovery Park of America, the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry has more food to help families of students and staff in need over the holidays. Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen said that the pantry teamed up with...
WBBJ
Communications company to expand into Union City
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Ritter Communications is funding an expansion into Union City. A news release says that the Mid-South exclusive telecommunications provider is putting $1.5 million into brining its telecom services and advanced cloud solutions to the area. “Ritter Communications understands high-quality telecom service is a necessity for...
WBBJ
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
Comments / 0