ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

7 Surprisingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club — at a Discount

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q70SF_0jhMpO2E00

When you think about shopping at Sam’s Club, you likely think about buying grocery items in bulk — like paper towels, canned goods, juice boxes and granola bars. But the wholesale club offers some unexpected, and pretty expensive items too.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Although you won’t find tins of Beluga caviar or six-liter bottles of Veuve Clicquot at Sam’s, you can find Italian-made home appliances, luxe skin serums and even diamond jewelry priced in the tens of thousands. Here are seven surprisingly expensive items you can buy at Sam’s Club .

Victrola Mayfield Bluetooth Full-Size Jukebox

  • Sam’s Club price: $899

This full-size Victrola Mayfield jukebox looks retro, but it features the power of modern technology. You can spin records, stream music or listen to FM radio. If you visit the Victrola website, however, the same jukebox will cost you $999.99 — $100.99 more than at Sam’s Club.

De’Longhi Magnifica XS Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

  • Sam’s Club price: $799.98

With the De’Longhi Magnifica XS Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine , you can become a barista at home and skip the drive-thru at Starbucks. You’ll shell out almost $800 at Sam’s Club to be the proud owner of this automatic machine, but that’s a good price. On the De’Longhi site, the machine retails for $899.95.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

2-Carat Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold

  • Sam’s Club price: $5,999

Diamond studs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if you decide to take the plunge and purchase a pair, why not go big? Put some sparkle in your life (or someone else’s) with a set of dazzling two-carat diamond earrings in 14K gold at Sam’s Club for just under $6,000. That’s a bargain considering that similar earrings are $7,999.99 at Jared.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum

  • Sam’s Club price: $572

You wouldn’t expect Sam’s Club to sell what could be considered the crème de la crème of skin serums, but it does. La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum contains proteins and oils from Swiss caviar to help smooth and lift the skin, along with enhancing firmness, elasticity and volume. On the La Prairie site, the same size bottle of the serum retails for $750, or $178 more.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

  • Sam’s Club price: $379.98

A stand mixer can make your life a lot easier when it comes to cooking and baking, and if you shop around, you can find one for under $100. However, it might not last you past your first few pastry doughs. Even though the regular price for this professional-grade mixer from KitchenAid is $379.98, Sam’s Club has this item on sale for a limited time for $299.98.

Thor Kitchen 48″ Freestanding Gas Range With Convection

  • Sam’s Club price: $4,095

If a standard kitchen range isn’t good enough for your culinary prowess, maybe it’s time to upgrade. Sam’s has the Thor Kitchen 48-inch freestanding gas range with convection for about $4,100. Price this six-burner, dual-oven appliance elsewhere and you’ll find it costs over $800 more.

4.95-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K Gold

  • Sam’s Club price: $89,000

Perhaps one of the most surprisingly expensive items that you can buy at Sam’s Club is a 4.95-carat diamond engagement ring for $89,000. The high price likely has to do with the size and clarity. Although this ring’s diamond clarity of S12 is considered on the lower end of the clarity scale, diamonds in this category can be “eye-clean,” which means that the human eye is not able to detect any imperfections.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 13, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Surprisingly Expensive Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club — at a Discount

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Thrillist

Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back

Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
232K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy