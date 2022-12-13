Read full article on original website
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
Salvation Army of Greater Rochester holds annual toy and food distribution drive
The distribution drive began on Monday and will continue until Thursday, December 15.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Smoking Marijuana recreationally is legal in New York State. Just don’t do it when people are depending on you to save their lives. 2 Rochester firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking pot while on duty. According to the national safety council, THC in marijuana affects depth perception, reaction time, coordination and other motor skills, and it creates sensory distortion. For someone operating machinery, driving a forklift or a vehicle like a large fire engine, these effects can be deadly. According to a study reported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries. While laws are still being crafted on how to view legal marijuana use in the workplace, many employers are leaning toward treating it the same as drunkenness.
Potential lake-effect snow this weekend could impact the Bills game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as the snow from last month's historic lake effect event melts away, Western New York could be gearing up for another round of lake snow showers a month later. The quiet start to the week will fade by Thursday and Friday as the next wintry...
WKBW-TV
Winter weather to finish the week, what you need to know hour by hour
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive storm system moves into WNY Thursday morning with temperatures slowly moderating to above freezing, mainly near the lakeshore. Areas inland and north will tend to keep the cold air and as the massive system begins to modify, colder air will cause rain to switch to snow as the cold air takes over.
13 WHAM
Mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a mass shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Illinois Street near Atlantic Avenue for the report of multiple gunshots fired. Once there, police learned several gunshot victims had arrived...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some snow and wintry mix Thursday into Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some cold and sunny weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will begin to deteriorate on Thursday. It will be a cloudy and dry start to the day Thursday with a wintry mix arriving around midday turning to all snow during the afternoon and evening hours.
19 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 19 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Crumpton, George Lawrence. Booking Date/Time: 12/10/2022 18:20:25. PETIT LARCENY. Bail Amount: $500.00. 2. Kearney,...
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Brayer Street
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
