Northside Coalition of Jacksonville holds rally to demand removal of Confederate monument

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is holding a rally at James Weldon Johnson Park, demanding the City of Jacksonville take down a Confederate monument in Springfield Park.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is at the park.

There are at least 100 people expected to attend the rally and they are all in favor of taking the Confederate monument down that sits inside of Springfield Park. The city hasn’t come to any decision on if or when the monument might be taken down.

On Tuesday night, the City of Jacksonville does have a City Council meeting, but with no signs of the Confederate monument topic on their agenda.

As the rally continues, we will have updates on air and online.

