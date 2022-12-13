ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northside Coalition of Jacksonville holds rally to demand removal of Confederate monument

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is holding a rally at James Weldon Johnson Park, demanding the City of Jacksonville take down a Confederate monument in Springfield Park.

There are at least 100 people expected to attend the rally and they are all in favor of taking the Confederate monument down that sits inside of Springfield Park. The city hasn’t come to any decision on if or when the monument might be taken down.

On Tuesday night, the City of Jacksonville does have a City Council meeting, but with no signs of the Confederate monument topic on their agenda.

As the rally continues, we will have updates on air and online.

Comments / 5

Chris
5d ago

yeah the removal of the other monuments have certainly decreased the crime.

