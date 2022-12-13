In one of the more head-scratching Modern Warfare 2 bugs yet, flash grenades are now stronger than ever as the tactical equipment can flip your enemies on their heads. If you’ve jumped into Modern Warfare 2 at any point since its release, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one bug or another. From game-breaking crashes to missing equipment, many are even claiming the devs at Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by the game’s state.

2 DAYS AGO