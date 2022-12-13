County Commission to consider filling Barbara Cooper's state House seat

Barbara Cooper

Shelby County commissioners will discuss making an appointment to the open State House District 86 seat in Wednesday, Dec. 14, committee sessions.

The seat held by the late Barbara Cooper is already on its way to a special primary election Jan. 24 with the winners advancing to a March special general election.

The filing deadline for candidates to get on the primary ballots is Thursday, Dec. 15.

The resolution, sponsored by chairman Mickell Lowery, that the commission could possibly vote on at its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting would give applicants for the appointment until noon Dec. 27 to apply.

The commission would hold interviews on Jan. 4 and make its appointment at its Jan. 9 session.

Justin J. Pearson is the latest candidate to declare for the state House District 86 seat in the special January Democratic primary. He announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Alonzo Weaver Park with family and supporters. (Bill Dries/Daily Memphian)

The newest candidate to declare in the race is Justin J. Pearson, cofounder of MCAP – Memphis Community Against the Pipeline – the group that led the opposition to an oil pipeline through southwest Memphis.

After his kickoff speech, Pearson told The Daily Memphian he will be at the Wednesday committee sessions to urge commissioners “not to appoint me or anyone else who is filing to be a candidate in this race.”

“There should be no coronation for this position. It should be decided by the people of this community,” he said. “If you are a candidate for this office, you should not be appointed. You should earn it through the electoral process like everyone else who has served in this position before.”

The Byhalia Connection pipeline was called off in July 2021 by the partnership that proposed it. The project’s end came at the height of the protests, which had been joined by other environmental groups and drew national attention.

Pearson cited Cooper’s support for MCAP during his campaign kick off Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Alonzo Weaver Park in southwest Memphis. Cooper facilitated meetings between state officials and pipeline opponents.

While Cooper came from the politics of North Memphis, the district she represented until her death in October also includes Downtown, north Shelby County and Millington as well as southwest Memphis.

“It includes parts of our community that are much wealthier and much whiter,” Pearson told supporters. “This is the representation of the type of America we live in and it is the opportunity to build a movement of solidarity.”

“It’s a movement to tell the working-class folks in Millington that they’ve got more in common with us than those in Nashville who seek to destroy labor rights, who seek to destroy reproductive rights, who seek to destroy our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the potential field of candidates for the special election has grown; 13 people have pulled petitions.

Two had officially filed paperwork as of Tuesday – former county commissioner Julian Bolton and Clifford Lewis, a home rehab contractor who has served on the local Democratic Party’s executive committee. Lewis has run unsuccessfully for the Legislature previously.

The other prospective candidates for the Jan. 24 Democratic primary are:

Tanya Cooper, Barbara Cooper’s daughter, who ran unsuccessfully for General Sessions Court Clerk in 2020 and also ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2015 and 2019.

Juliette Eskridge, a case worker at Carver College Career Academy who was among the applicants earlier this year for a vacancy on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board. Before that, Eskridge ran for state House District 91 in 2018. The address she listed in pulling her petition for the special election is in District 86.

Dominique Frost, an insurance agent and promoter who works for the county corrections division. Frost challenged Cooper’s 2020 reelection, finishing second to Cooper in the Democratic primary that year. She also was among those who signed a statewide qualifying petition to get entertainer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the state’s presidential general election ballot in 2020.

JoAnn Wooten Lewis, a property manager and private process server who finished third, behind Frost, in the 2020 Democratic primary for the House seat.

Will Richardson, Cooper’s lone challenger in the Democratic primary this past August. The owner of an in-home health care company as well as a bar owner, Richardson ran unsuccessfully for Memphis City Council in 2019.

Rebecca Robinson, no details available.

Linda K. Street, a southwest Memphis activist who has recently put in appearances before the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission.

Andrew J. Withers, photographer and son of the late Ernest Withers who has run for office in the past unsuccessfully.

Roderick Blount, an IT consultant at Websbird Technologies who unsuccessfully challenged Shelby County Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess Jr. in the May Democratic primaries.

Rod Ford, a political consultant who has worked for former Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford and has been a perennial candidate in numerous races.

No contenders had pulled petitions through Tuesday for the companion Republican primary.