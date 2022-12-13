Read full article on original website
Related
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Stocks could plummet another 25% if there's a recession next year, 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns
The S&P 500 could fall 25% if there's a recession next year, Nouriel Roubini has warned. The economist known as 'Dr Doom' warned that the Federal Reserve will struggle to avoid a 'hard landing' scenario in its battle to tame inflation. Roubini has repeatedly flagged the threat of a severe...
Federal Reserve boosts interest rates — again. Here's what it means for your wallet.
With inflation still high, though cooling, the Federal Reserve is again turning to its most effective weapon in its battle against soaring prices: Another rate hike. The central bank on Wednesday boosted its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, marking its seventh consecutive hike this year. There are some signs that its campaign against the hottest inflation in four decades is paying off, with the consumer price index last month easing to its slowest rate of inflation since December 2021.
Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately
The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
CNBC
Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
cryptoglobe.com
Jim Cramer on Crypto Investments: “It’s Never Too Late To Sell an Awful Position”
On Monday (5 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer offered some words of advice for crypto investors who have unrealized losses on some of their positions. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says not to fear bearish economic talk from bank CEOs – there's no 'financial apocalypse'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. "Don't panic the next time you hear one of these bank CEOs say something terrifying — they don't know the impact of their words," he said, adding, "Sure, we've got plenty of problems, but they're not financial apocalypse problems."
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0