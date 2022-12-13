ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Reserve boosts interest rates — again. Here's what it means for your wallet.

With inflation still high, though cooling, the Federal Reserve is again turning to its most effective weapon in its battle against soaring prices: Another rate hike. The central bank on Wednesday boosted its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, marking its seventh consecutive hike this year. There are some signs that its campaign against the hottest inflation in four decades is paying off, with the consumer price index last month easing to its slowest rate of inflation since December 2021.
Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
Jim Cramer on Crypto Investments: “It’s Never Too Late To Sell an Awful Position”

On Monday (5 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer offered some words of advice for crypto investors who have unrealized losses on some of their positions. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet.
