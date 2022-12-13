ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again

Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going....
Terry Francona Expresses Gratitude For Guardians Organization

American League Manager of the Year Terry Francona has been through a lot over his managerial career. The 63-year-old has won the award three times during his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians, but has dealt with more than his fair share of struggles. Francona was forced to step away towards...
