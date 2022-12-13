ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
HONOLULU, HI
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say

A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
Vermont's first trans lawmaker gets engaged at rainbow-lit White House

Vermont Rep. Taylor Small, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, got engaged to her partner, Carsen Russell, while the White House was lit with rainbow lights on Tuesday. The two traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal bill that will provide additional protection for same-sex marriages.
VERMONT STATE
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

A federal appeals court has denied a request by more than a dozen states to keep Title 42 in place, a policy that has been used more than two million times to turn migrants away from the border. Thousands of migrants are currently camping out in Juarez, Mexico, hoping to cross into Texas in anticipation of Title 42 ending on Wednesday, December 21st. Dec. 17, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
