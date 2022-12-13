A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.

