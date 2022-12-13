Read full article on original website
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist who used her vast wealth to support Native Hawaiian culture and causes, died Sunday at 96. Her death was announced in the Hawaiian language at Iolani Palace on Monday morning. This...
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
Hawaii officials warn public of sharks following second attack in a week
Officials on Hawaii's largest island have erected shark warning signs along the South Kohala coast after a second person was attacked in the state in less than a week.
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say
A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
Hawaii’s Princess Abigail passes away at age 96
The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Oahu businesses fall victim to thieves ahead of the holidays
HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it's unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Historic wave of Cuban migrants will have a lasting impact on Florida
MIAMI, Fla. — Over the past several months, Máximo A. has been working the phones and talking to people he knows to help seven relatives who recently came from Cuba find work in a new city and country. They all took the most popular route since Cuba’s ally...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Aromatherapy spray that killed two people in a multistate outbreak also killed pet raccoon
A lavender and chamomile-scented aromatherapy spray contaminated with deadly bacteria that killed two people in 2021 also killed one of the victim's pet raccoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. In October 2021, investigators with the CDC discovered the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei in the lavender and chamomile...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
Vermont's first trans lawmaker gets engaged at rainbow-lit White House
Vermont Rep. Taylor Small, the state’s first transgender lawmaker, got engaged to her partner, Carsen Russell, while the White House was lit with rainbow lights on Tuesday. The two traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act, a federal bill that will provide additional protection for same-sex marriages.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place
A federal appeals court has denied a request by more than a dozen states to keep Title 42 in place, a policy that has been used more than two million times to turn migrants away from the border. Thousands of migrants are currently camping out in Juarez, Mexico, hoping to cross into Texas in anticipation of Title 42 ending on Wednesday, December 21st. Dec. 17, 2022.
