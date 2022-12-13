The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first big global release of a major smartphone line in 2023 and as such, all eyes are focused on these phones. As is usual this time of the year, rumors swirl around like the wind. For example, the line will reportedly be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be produced by Samsung Foundry. The clock speed for the X-3 high-performance core on the chip will supposedly run at 3.32GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the same core on the regular TSMC version of the SoC.

