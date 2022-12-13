Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Phone Arena
Tipster explains why Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S23 series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first big global release of a major smartphone line in 2023 and as such, all eyes are focused on these phones. As is usual this time of the year, rumors swirl around like the wind. For example, the line will reportedly be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be produced by Samsung Foundry. The clock speed for the X-3 high-performance core on the chip will supposedly run at 3.32GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the same core on the regular TSMC version of the SoC.
Phone Arena
Benchmark results show OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC carrying up to 16GB RAM
The workweek kicked off earlier today with a bang when the news broke about the OnePlus 11 5G; the next OnePlus model will be unveiled on February 7th. And MySmartPrice reports that a Geekbench benchmark test "confirms" that the device, model number PHB110, will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The test also shows that the device will have an option that includes 16GB of memory (other options most likely to be offered include 8GB and 12GB of RAM).
Phone Arena
Check out these leaked images of the Google Pixel Tablet and its Charging Speaker Dock
Tablets play an essential part in the world of mobile tech, which is why many of the manufacturers that are know for their phones, like Apple and Samsung, have their own large slab of screen to offer to their customers. One big name in the tech industry, however, had been lacking in that department — Google.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 nosedive to as low as $585 in refurb deal
Foldable phones are all the rage these days and everyone from Apple to Google wants a piece of the nascent market. Samsung is currently the market leader and makes one of the best bendable handsets around but its devices are a bit on the expensive side. If you want to buy a foldable phone for under $1,000, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 for steep discounts.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 launch event scheduled for February 7th
This year is yet to officially come to an end, but the battle for the best Android flagship for the next one has already begun. It seems like we will be seeing the launch of the first major contender for the title as early as February 2023. Today, OnePlus has...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ditching 40MP selfie camera of its predecessor in favor of a 12MP one
One of the highlights of next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely going to be the camera module. Samsung’s gargantuan smartphone is set to receive a very impressive 200MP main camera. However, changes in megapixel count are expected both on the front and on the back of the device.
Phone Arena
Get free Amazon Prime for up to six months with UK carrier O2
If you live in the UK and have always wanted to give Amazon Prime a try, now is the perfect time to do so. As O2 announced in a recent blog post, new and existing customers of the carrier can now get Amazon Prime for free for up to six months.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10 Pro deal slashes a solid $350 off the launch price of the flagship killer
If, for whatever reason, you aren't particularly drawn to phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, and are willing to try out a relatively new manufacturer but don't want to compromise on specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is worth a look and lucky for you, it is currently on sale. Before...
Phone Arena
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now at Amazon. There are tablets that are just tablets and then there are Microsoft Surface slates which are portable productivity powerhouses. The Surface Pro 8 variant that Amazon has discounted is underpinned by the Intel Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor which ensures a solid and steady performance.
Phone Arena
Apple's spectacularly powerful 2022 11-inch iPad Pro falls to record-low price
Amazon is selling the beautiful and responsive 2022 11-inch iPad Pro which was released not too long ago for its lowest price yet. Apple's iPad remains incomparable when it comes to tablets, thanks to excellent accessory support and an expansive library of well-optimized apps. The iPad Pro sits at the top of the line and is easily one of the best tablets that money can buy.
Phone Arena
Galaxy XCover: Take a ride down memory lane with Samsung’s rugged phones
Did you know that Samsung has a series of rugged phones called Galaxy XCover? Often when we talk about ruggedized phones, we talk about lesser-known brands, but they aren’t the only players in the market. The Xcover series has been running ever since 2011 with the first Samsung Galaxy...
Phone Arena
Buy yourself a gift; grab a discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra or a Galaxy S20+ right now
Ho-ho-ho! Christmas is just around the corner, and Samsung’s latest powerhouse, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is currently on sale at an amazing discount at Amazon. However, if you don't want to spend a fortune on a brand-new smartphone, then why not spend less on a refurbished one that is as good as new?
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly plans to enter a new foldable market next year with a larger display
According to The Elec (via NotebookCheck), next year Samsung is planning on taking its foldable capabilities to another product. By that, we mean that the company will offer a new foldable device that will sport a 17.3-inch OLED panel that can be folded down to a 13.3-inch display for a laptop device. The report from Korea's The Elec cites research firm Omdia as the source for the part of the report that says the larger screen was supposed to be introduced this year but was postponed for unknown reasons.
Phone Arena
Google's Find My Device for Android could soon match Apple's Find My app
In June 2021, a report said that Google was looking to raise the capabilities of its Find My Device feature bringing it to the same level as Apple's Find My network. The latter can track lost or stolen iPhone units, iPad tablets, Macs, and AirTag trackers even if they are out of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range. Heck, the Find My network will find these devices even if they are turned off!
Phone Arena
Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 getting Android 13 updates
HMD Global is ending the year with a bang: two Nokia smartphones are in the process of getting Android 13 updates. The Finnish company confirmed earlier today that both Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50 are now eligible for Android 13 upgrades. These are probably the last Nokia-branded smartphones to receive...
Phone Arena
Android version of Chrome app receives useful shopping tool
If you're the type of person that likes to browse for the lowest price before making a purchase, Google recently announced something that is going to be of interest to you. The price tracking feature found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser is now available on Chrome's Android app.
Comments / 0