Back in October, Google announced that members of the YouTube community would be allowed to choose which features developers should prioritize and work on for the app allowing you to watch YouTube on television, and the app that allows you to view YouTube on a game console. Each quarter, a list with the top features requested by the YouTube community for the these versions of YouTube will be disseminated. The features receiving the most up votes by community members will be prioritized for development.

9 HOURS AGO