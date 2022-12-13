Read full article on original website
Vote for the free feature you most want added to ad-supported YouTube Music
Back in October, Google announced that members of the YouTube community would be allowed to choose which features developers should prioritize and work on for the app allowing you to watch YouTube on television, and the app that allows you to view YouTube on a game console. Each quarter, a list with the top features requested by the YouTube community for the these versions of YouTube will be disseminated. The features receiving the most up votes by community members will be prioritized for development.
Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind
Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.
YouTube introduces a new feature to battle abusive comments
While browsing YouTube's comment section, you might find some offensive comments. And to battle spammers and users using abusive language, the platform has improved its spam detection and bot detection in live chats and added a new feature. In a new blog post, YouTube announced that its new feature notifies...
Google’s next AR glasses may utilize rings and bracelets as controllers
While we’ve not seen a new pair of Google AR (augmented reality) glasses since 2013, we know that Google is still holding on to the project. In this year’s I/O event, they made sure to tease a spiritual successor to the AR smart gadget at the very end, as if to remind fans that it is still being worked on.
WhatsApp starts testing Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on iOS
WhatsApp’s latest update is probably the last one in 2022 that brings some important improvements to the app. Although the social app brought several improvements to calling throughout the year, including 32-person calls, muting and call links, a couple more have been added more recently. For starters, colorful waveforms...
Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Get iPad wireless charging with Pitaka's excellent PitaFlow series
This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Pitaka is a manufacturer, well-known for its aramid fiber cases for mobile devices — thin, minimalistic, yet durable and stylish, with extra grip and resistance. But the company isn’t just about...
Samsung's newest anti-Apple ad bills the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the ultimate phone for attention seekers
Even though Samsung's last short commercial designed to draw attention to both the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its latest-gen foldable devices while poking fun at Apple (and Apple fans) was not particularly imaginative or groundbreaking in any way, the company appears to have just released a second "On the Fence" ad centered on the same general idea.
State ID Cards support for Google Wallet is being beta tested in Maryland
Earlier this month, we found out that Google was planning to roll out support for driver’s licenses and state IDs for its Wallet app. Two weeks later, we’re already seeing reports of a Beta program for driver’s licenses being live in Maryland. As per a report from...
RedMagic 8 Pro getting revealed tomorrow, possibly as part of phone series
The RedMagic 8 Pro could be a powerhouse of a phone with a heavy gamer aesthetic, or at least that’s what we’ve come to expect based on recent leaks. Soon enough we’ll know for sure, though, as Nubia has announced that the phone is launching tomorrow, on December 16.
OnePlus is spreading the winter joy with hearty discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, and more
2022 is coming to a close and the weather is getting gloomier, so OnePlus has decided to cheer us up with huge discounts on a bevy of its top products including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Nord N200 5G, Nord N20 5G, and Buds Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro is...
Instagram now lets you regain access to your hacked account more easily
Losing access to your Instagram account could be frustrating, to say the least, especially if your account has been hacked. To make the recovery process easier and less stressful, Instagram has created a "new, comprehensive destination" through which you can report and resolve issues with your account access. As the...
Verizon promises free Netflix Premium to customers using its +play platform
Verizon introduced +play months ago, but only a limited number of customers have been able to use it. Today, the Big Red announced plans to expand the availability of +play to even more customers who’d like to try it out. The good news is using +play while it’s in...
Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad
So let's say that you're writing a document or a note on your iPad and you realize that every time you wrote your friend Tim's name, you accidentally typed Tom instead (so you're not close friends with him). Well, you can go through the entire document or note and manually correct every misspelling you find. But what if leaving even just one "Tom" on this document would be very embarrassing to you?
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.
Meet the ThinkPhone, an upcoming ThinkPad-inspired phone by Motorola
As you probably know, Google sold Motorola to Lenovo in 2014. However, Lenovo and Motorola continue to operate independently, and each company releases its own devices bearing its respective branding. But this might soon change. A new leak — courtesy of The Tech Outlook — suggests that a new Moto...
We spoke tech with the most advanced AI – ChatGPT: The future of smartphones, Apple, and more
Let me introduce you to OpenAI's ChatGPT – a prototype AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot, that has been making waves in the recent weeks. Launched just last month, ChatGPT has been alleged to having the potential to "revolutionize the internet" and even replace Google's search engine someday,. Although it has...
Competitiveness over profits: Samsung's new strategy for 2023
It is not very often that big tech companies try to change, for the better. Especially if that means slimmer profit margins. Nevertheless, it seems like Samsung will try to do exactly that in 2023. The Korean tech giant will adopt a new strategy that essentially aims to boost the...
How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost to make?
In 2022, it is not uncommon for smartphone prices to approach (and even surpass) the $1000 mark - especially when it comes to foldables. The novel form factor has come a long way since it made its initial debut, but the sky-high price tag has remained more or less the same.
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Released at a slightly lower price of $199.99 than Samsung's $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's $249.99 AirPods Pro 2 back in July following an official announcement a couple of months earlier, Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro scored a decent $25 discount in August and September before settling at $149.99 in late October and pretty much all of November.
