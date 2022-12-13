Read full article on original website
The other day Xiaomi debunked the old myth that giving your scratched smartphone screen a toothpaste massage will restore the glass to its original pristine condition. In a series of short-form YouTube videos that it hashtags as #XiaomiAcademy, the company seeks to bring truth to many rumors and myths regarding mobile devices, Today, Xiaomi answers the question, "Can my phone be affected by using it during a thunderstorm?"
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Smartphone security. It's a big thing if you're the financial director of a huge corporation, I guess, but even for us normal folks, protecting our private information can be equally important. Losing those Christmas party photos from 10 years ago can be the end of it all! Well, jokes aside, smartphones hold a huge amount of vital information nowadays, even though most of it is backed up in the cloud, and security is important for a number of reasons.
Check out these images: new phone camera takes shockingly good DSLR-like photos impossible to capture on iPhone or Galaxy S23 Ultra
We have all been waiting for that one phone to bring the next generational leap in phone camera quality and show us meaningful innovation over the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, and now it's here. But maybe not in the form that...
Samsung's newest anti-Apple ad bills the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the ultimate phone for attention seekers
Even though Samsung's last short commercial designed to draw attention to both the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its latest-gen foldable devices while poking fun at Apple (and Apple fans) was not particularly imaginative or groundbreaking in any way, the company appears to have just released a second "On the Fence" ad centered on the same general idea.
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost to make?
In 2022, it is not uncommon for smartphone prices to approach (and even surpass) the $1000 mark - especially when it comes to foldables. The novel form factor has come a long way since it made its initial debut, but the sky-high price tag has remained more or less the same.
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
State ID Cards support for Google Wallet is being beta tested in Maryland
Earlier this month, we found out that Google was planning to roll out support for driver’s licenses and state IDs for its Wallet app. Two weeks later, we’re already seeing reports of a Beta program for driver’s licenses being live in Maryland. As per a report from...
Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind
Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Support for Microsoft’s Authenticator app on Apple Watch to end in 2023
If you’ve been using Microsoft Authenticator for Apple Watch, then it may be time to look for alternatives. Microsoft has made a subtle addition to their help center article which states that support for the two-factor authentication app for WatchOS will end in January 2023, or next month. In...
Apple And Android Users Can Now Share Their Digital Car Keys
Google has announced that it will now allow users of the iPhone to share their digital key with users of the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. This is the first time that owners of vehicles can share their key across different platforms. Although Android users have been able...
Apple's iPhone 14 emergency features help a couple get rescued after freak single-vehicle accident
The Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite features on the iPhone 14 series helped in the rescue of two people on Tuesday afternoon following a serious accident. As tweeted by the Montrose Research and Rescue Team (via MacRumors), the incident took place on the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest in California as a vehicle fell 300 feet down the side of a mountain and landed in a remote canyon.
Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad
So let's say that you're writing a document or a note on your iPad and you realize that every time you wrote your friend Tim's name, you accidentally typed Tom instead (so you're not close friends with him). Well, you can go through the entire document or note and manually correct every misspelling you find. But what if leaving even just one "Tom" on this document would be very embarrassing to you?
Apple may wait until iPhone 17 before switching to USB-C
This is the official date for the switch to USB-C in Europe for now, the 28th of December 2024. A new mobile device isn’t available from now on, without being equipped with USB-C. Understanding what type of cable your business has to deal with will help you find new...
Pixel 6 Pro gets battery-saving Pixel 7 Pro feature with the latest Beta update
Yeah, I'll admit it. When it comes to whatever phone is my daily driver, I get jealous when the next-generation model is released and the new features are shown off. For example, as a Pixel 6 Pro owner, I will confess to getting upset when the Pixel 7 Pro was introduced. And since I pay for my phones out of my own pocket, it isn't always feasible to upgrade.
