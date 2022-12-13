ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Jennifer Coolidge Says She ‘Tried To Talk’ ‘White Lotus’ Creator Out Of Ending

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bMu5_0jhMGuW700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjsOq_0jhMGuW700 Greg (Jon Gries) begrudgingly indulging Tanya (Coolidge) in her Monica Vitti fantasy in Season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale below that are as big as Tanya’s hair.

It seems that Jennifer Coolidge wasn’t ready to say arrivederci to her beloved “ The White Lotus ” character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

In the Season 2 finale of the HBO anthology series Sunday, the character that earned Coolidge her first Emmy met a sad — and fittingly awkward — demise.

Tanya ends up hitting her head and drowning while trying to jump from a yacht to a dinghy in order to flee a crime scene.

Due to this, she ends up being the body that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered floating in the ocean in the season’s opening scene.

Coolidge told Vulture in an interview published Monday that creator Mike White told her “very early on” that Tanya was going to die in Season 2 — and Coolidge wasn’t exactly happy about it.

“I said, ‘Oh, no! You’ve gotta be kidding me! Really?’” Coolidge recalled. “I tried to talk him out of it, but Mike is very strong. He said I was going to have a tragic ending, and he stuck to his guns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oiihl_0jhMGuW700 Coolidge’s Tanya and one of her conspirators, Quentin (Tom Hollander) foreshadowing her “operatic conclusion” by going to see “Madam Butterfly” in Season 2.

Season 2 reveals that Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) — the man that Tanya met, married and funded cancer treatment for in Season 1 of “The White Lotus” — plotted to kill her in Season 2. Greg enlisted a group of gay men to lure Tanya away from the luxurious White Lotus Sicily resort onto a yacht in order to murder her and take advantage of a loophole in the couple’s prenup in which Greg gets Tanya’s entire fortune if she dies.

The divalike and often clueless Tanya manages to piece together the plot while on the yacht, and attempts to save herself by grabbing the gun that was meant for her. What unravels is an amusingly clumsy albeit heartbreaking scene in which a pampered princess takes down almost an entire boat’s worth of men.

“I’ve had a gun before in one other movie, but somehow this was the first time I felt very out of control,” Coolidge told Vulture of what it felt like to film the scene. “I really liked that. When we were shooting it, I felt like I could even have shot myself.”

“Right before we did the scene, Mike was like, ‘Just remember, Jennifer, Tanya is so much more human than these guys. Just remember that killing something is hard for her,’” she said. “It’s true. As unattractive as she is at times — she’s such a handful and unlikable — she really isn’t awful. Not like guys who are willing to take someone’s life as if it’s nothing.”

White spoke about why he decided to give Tanya such an “operatic conclusion” in Season 2 while speaking with HBO (above) .

He notes that at the end of Season 1, when Greg tells Tanya about his likely fatal health condition, Tanya responds by saying: “I’ve had every kind of treatment over the years. Death is the last immersive experience I haven’t tried.”

White then explained that thanks to that line, he wanted to bring Tanya back “because she’s such a great character … but maybe that’s the journey for her [in Season 2] … a journey to death.”

He also explained that the idea of someone else killing Tanya “felt too tragic” and he wanted her to “give her best fight back” and “in a way, had some kind of victory over whoever was conspiring to get rid of her.”

“So it just made me laugh to think like, she would like take out all these cabal of killers and that after she successfully does that, that she just dies this derpy death,” White said. “And I just felt like, that’s just so Tanya.”

Coolidge also spoke to Vulture about how White used an aspect of her own personality as inspiration for Tanya’s death. To read what she had to say about that, head over to Vulture to read Coolidge’s entire interview.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale

Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy