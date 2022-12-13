ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana

The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
WHAS 11

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
WHAS 11

Why Jodie Sweetin Prioritizes Being an LGBTQ Ally 'Even If People Don't Like It' (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin is using her voice and her platform to fight for equality every chance she gets, regardless of how critics may feel about it. The Fuller House alum spoke with ET's Denny Directo at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday, and she opened up about her role as an impassioned advocate for besieged and marginalized groups.
WHAS 11

Cher Says Mom Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain' in Her Final Moments

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier this month. On Tuesday, the 76-year-old music icon took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking details about her late mother's final moments. "The truth…. She’s been Sick, & rallying, she then got bad, She...
GEORGIA STATE
WHAS 11

'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Criticizes Her Family Plans (Exclusive)

Loren has some big family plans for her and husband Alexei and their three kids, but her mom is firmly against it. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren shares with her shocked friends that she's considering moving the family to Israel for at least five years and her mom can't help but voice her opinion.
WHAS 11

'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll

Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.

