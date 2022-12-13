ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
People

Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

See Two Young Gorillas Play Fight, Then Dad Shows Up

Gorillas are one of our closest living relatives and the biggest of the planet’s primates. There are actually four subspecies of gorilla and they share 98% of their DNA with we humans. It is not surprising, therefore, that we recognize some aspects of their behavior and this video shows us a classic example.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach

A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy