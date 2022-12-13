Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
People are losing it over woman’s Christmas tree after she got fed up with her cat attacking it
People can't stop laughing at a woman's Christmas tree after she was left fuming over her cat attacking it. TikToker Steph - who goes by @stephenieviolet on the video-sharing platform - explained that she'd had a total nightmare after her kitty attacked her tree. Steph explained she had no choice...
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
a-z-animals.com
See Two Young Gorillas Play Fight, Then Dad Shows Up
Gorillas are one of our closest living relatives and the biggest of the planet’s primates. There are actually four subspecies of gorilla and they share 98% of their DNA with we humans. It is not surprising, therefore, that we recognize some aspects of their behavior and this video shows us a classic example.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
93-million-year-old Crocodile Found With A Baby Dinosaur in its Stomach
A 93-million-old crocodile has been discovered by scientists with a young dinosaur in its belly. The reptile, which has been dubbed ‘Confractosuchus Sauroktonos’ or ‘broken crocodile dinosaur killer’ was 35% preserved, including its frightful teeth and a near-complete skull.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Comedy Wildlife Photography Crowns the Funniest Animal Pictures of the Year–See the Photos Here
Every year, the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pick the funniest wildlife pictures in several categories to make people laugh, enjoy great photography and celebrate wildlife while promoting conservation. This year, the winners have finally been crowned, and there were some pretty hilarious moments captured in nature throughout 2022. The...
Video of Cute Two-Headed Puppy Goes Viral, Melts Netizens' Hearts
A puppy is different in an adorable way - it has two heads. A cute two-headed puppy was born along with five other healthy puppies to a Creole breed dog. The mother of these puppies belongs to the family Huangal Ortiz living in the Peruvian department.
iheart.com
Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach
A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
