Today on Conversations Geoff King, CEO/Executive Director of Love Fort Wayne joins Melissa Montana to talk about his new position and plans he has for this organization. Love Fort Wayne is a city-wide movement that exists to imagine, inspire, and ignite transformation through God’s love. Love in action looks like imagining a flourishing future, inspiring leaders, igniting the next generation to love our families, leaders, pastors, and schools. For ways you can get involved in this movement visit the link below.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO