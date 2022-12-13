Today on Conversations Geoff King, CEO/Executive Director of Love Fort Wayne joins Melissa Montana to talk about his new position and plans he has for this organization. Love Fort Wayne is a city-wide movement that exists to imagine, inspire, and ignite transformation through God’s love. Love in action looks like imagining a flourishing future, inspiring leaders, igniting the next generation to love our families, leaders, pastors, and schools. For ways you can get involved in this movement visit the link below.
