Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?

Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Did It Again Against The Mavericks

When Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers really gets going, there seems to be no stopping him. We had seen him have fiery nights a lot lately, most notably when his team recently faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers and Mitchell notched more than 40 points. But he was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center

The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn

Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets

The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Linked With Two Former Star Big Men

The Brooklyn Nets are linked with two big men even as they continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. The side is now 17-12 and placed fourth after stacking up a string of wins. Earlier this week, the Nets were connected to Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey focused...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic

The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
DETROIT, MI

