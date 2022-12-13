ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New chair for Sound Transit Board

A West Seattle resident will be presiding over the Sound Transit Board when the final decision about West Seattle routing is made next year. King County Executive Dow Constantine was elected this afternoon as the board’s new chair, a role he held 2014-2016. He’ll become chair in January, succeeding Kent Keel, a city councilmember from University Place in Pierce County, who has chaired the ST Board for the past three years. Keel and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers will serve as vice chairs. As explained here, “The board includes three members from Snohomish County, ten from King County, four from Pierce County and the secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation.” The current King County members include one other West Seattleite, County Councilmember Joe McDermott. ST is currently working on the final Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle extension, due out next year, with a final routing/stations decision to follow. Latest timeline is for West Seattle to SODO light rail to open in 2032.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, December 16th. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – so watch notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to regular service. -WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021

The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
KENT, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday, with Seahawks

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 15th. If you’re heading through the stadium zone this afternoon/evening, remember that the Seahawks host the 49ers at 5:15 pm. WEATHER. Sunshine forecast today, high in the low to mid-40s. TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro is still down buses for repairs...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 14th. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – they tell us three of the 126 have been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon (more info in a separate story later) – so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Mayor Issues First-Ever Veto Over Project Labor Agreement Ordinance

At the Everett City Council meeting Wednesday night Everett, Washington Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the first-ever veto of her administration. Last week the Everett City Council adopted Council bill 3912-22. It changed how the City deals with Project Labor Agreements. When she was on the City Council in 2019 Franklin...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Metro bus shortage, one week in

(Added image: Our inbox screen, filled with less than half-hour’s worth of Metro alerts since we published this story) One week has passed since we first reported December 6th that Metro had taken 126 of its 1,500 buses out of service because of a steering “defect” discovered by drivers. (We reported the specific buses involved in this followup.) Metro was working with the manufacturer, New Flyer, to fix the defect. We asked Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer how many have been returned to service so far: “We returned 3 affected New Flyer coaches to service using 3 new steering columns that were delivered by bus manufacturer New Flyer. We’re working closely with New Flyer on replacement parts and don’t yet have a timeline available.” In the meantime, trip cancellations, and in some cases temporary route suspensions, continue; the north West Seattle routes such as 56 and 57 have been particularly hard-hit. We asked Switzer why those routes and not some others with low ridership, for example, the 22. Here’s his explanation:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Holiday shows and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Robin and Mountain Ash berries, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. WARM BEVERAGE FUNDRAISER: Get a drink at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re supporting...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

10 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Alki sunbreak, photographed by James Bratsanos) Before the afternoon arrives, some reminders about what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. TOY DRIVE AT JOHN L. SCOTT WESTWOOD, LAST DAY: Today’s the last day that unwrapped toys are being...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?

District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy