(Added image: Our inbox screen, filled with less than half-hour’s worth of Metro alerts since we published this story) One week has passed since we first reported December 6th that Metro had taken 126 of its 1,500 buses out of service because of a steering “defect” discovered by drivers. (We reported the specific buses involved in this followup.) Metro was working with the manufacturer, New Flyer, to fix the defect. We asked Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer how many have been returned to service so far: “We returned 3 affected New Flyer coaches to service using 3 new steering columns that were delivered by bus manufacturer New Flyer. We’re working closely with New Flyer on replacement parts and don’t yet have a timeline available.” In the meantime, trip cancellations, and in some cases temporary route suspensions, continue; the north West Seattle routes such as 56 and 57 have been particularly hard-hit. We asked Switzer why those routes and not some others with low ridership, for example, the 22. Here’s his explanation:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO