Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes cleared for Sunday’s game at Houston. As for Kadarius Toney...
There are no concerns over quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right-hand injury. But Toney is looking unlikely to play.
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Texans’ injury report vs. Chiefs setting up for a bloodbath
The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult. Heading into their matchup with...
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Why the Colts Won Despite Blowing 33-Point Lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings 33-0 about halfway through the third quarter before a monumental mishap took place. In the latest embarrassing moment for the Colts, the team relinquished the lead and lost the game 39-36 in overtime. Despite this, the Colts accomplished their goal for the long-term future of the franchise. The team didn’t win the game; in turn, the squad didn’t increase its draft stock. In the long run, the Colts won today.
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Bills Stadium Sees Significant Snowfall Before Dolphins Game
For the second time this year, chilling images emerged from the Buffalo area before kickoff.
Jerry Jones reportedly claims OBJ will join Cowboys, expects “Deion Sanders-type results”
It has been observationally confirmed that just about everyone is over the Odell Beckham Jr. saga – everyone except for the man who signs the checks, it seems. Friday morning, USA Today reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OBJ will be joining the Dallas Cowboys in time to contribute during the postseason. Columnist Jarrett Bell quoted Jones, writing:
NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total
Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
Chiefs Vs Texans: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Houston to take on the Texans. Kansas City has a chance to move to 11-3 with a victory. At the same time, a win on Sunday allows the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West for a seventh consecutive season. As for Houston, the Texans are currently in position to have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They nearly pulled off an upset on the road against a top NFC team last week, however. As a result, the Chiefs will still be ready for the Texans to give their best shot on Sunday.
Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins
The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient's Dream Come True: WATCH
A young girl fighting cancer was granted a magical Merry Christmas thanks to the Los Angeles Rams' cheerleaders.
2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule
There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all.
Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have a defense that allows only 17 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them. Buffalo...
Report addresses Sean Kugler-Steve Keim mistaken identity rumors
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler filed a request for arbitration this week and claimed he may have been the victim of mistaken identity with the alleged incident that led to his firing. A new report says that was not the case. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for...
