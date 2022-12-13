In a recent transaction, Seattle’s luxury residential tower Kiara traded hands for $322.7 million, or approximately $700,000 per unit, according to King County property records. The seller was Oxford Properties Group, which purchased the building in 2020 for $320 million, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Ponte Gadea Kiara LLC. Ponte Gadea is the real estate arm of a private high-net worth capital source based in Spain which is affiliated with the founder of global retailer Zara and has been investing heavily in markets across the U.S. The deal was recorded on Dec. 13.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO