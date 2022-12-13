Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theregistryps.com
200,000 SQFT Tacoma Centre Begins Comprehensive Renovation
Seattle, Wash. (December 13, 2022) – The office building at 1145 Broadway in Tacoma’s downtown core is getting a new look and a new name: Tacoma Centre. Kirkland-based MJR Development purchased the property, then known as Tacoma Financial Center, in January 2022. Kidder Mathews’ Will Frame, Drew Frame, and Ben Norbe represented MJR in the sale and are now managing the leasing.
theregistryps.com
Oxford Properties Group Sells 461-Unit Kiara Apartments in Seattle for $322.7MM
In a recent transaction, Seattle’s luxury residential tower Kiara traded hands for $322.7 million, or approximately $700,000 per unit, according to King County property records. The seller was Oxford Properties Group, which purchased the building in 2020 for $320 million, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Ponte Gadea Kiara LLC. Ponte Gadea is the real estate arm of a private high-net worth capital source based in Spain which is affiliated with the founder of global retailer Zara and has been investing heavily in markets across the U.S. The deal was recorded on Dec. 13.
theregistryps.com
Sandbox VR Expands to 6,030 SQFT Location in Seattle’s South Lake Union
SEATTLE – December 14, 2022 – Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, announced today that its socially immersive gaming experience is coming to Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Expected to open in early 2023, this new location will reside at Vulcan Real Estate’s 520 Westlake property, making it the company’s second location in the Puget Sound area.
theregistryps.com
16,000 SQFT Rooftop for Seattle Project The Jack Celebrates Topping Out
SEATTLE – The Jack, Seattle’s only commercial real estate development under construction along the new waterfront, reached a major milestone. Seattle-based real estate developer Urban Visions celebrated completion of The Jack’s rooftop with a topping out ceremony, marking the end of structural construction and the start of exterior finishings and interior work.
theregistryps.com
366-Unit Met Tower in Downtown Seattle Refinanced for $110MM
SEATTLE, Wash. – December 13, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to affiliates of Low Tide Properties and Continental Properties, LLC, in the procurement of $110,000,000 in connection with the refinancing of Met Tower, a multifamily project located at 1942 Westlake Avenue in Seattle. The loan was provided by Citibank.
theregistryps.com
Pilot Ventures Acquires Westview Garden Apartments in Woodinville for $13.75MM
SEATTLE, WA – On December 12, 2022, Private real estate investment firm Pilot Ventures has expanded their Puget Sound portfolio, acquiring Westview Garden Apartments in Woodinville, WA. The 43-unit apartment complex was built in 1987 and is located just steps from downtown Woodinville, one of the most robust submarkets in the post Covid era. The property sold for $13.75 million, and it is the first time the property has traded hands in over 20 years.
