PSRC sees series of athletic facility upgrades

LUMBERTON — The renovated Lumberton High School gymnasium hosted its first event Saturday, as the Border War Duals wrestling tournament took place inside. Wednesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game between Lumberton and Purnell Swett in the facility will likely see a large crowd seated in the new bleachers.

These upgrades at Lumberton are possibly the most visible in a series of facilities upgrades that have either recently been made or will soon be made at all five Public Schools of Robeson County high schools.

“We’ve tried to spread the love, spread it around and make sure everyone’s getting something,” PSRC athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “I appreciate the superintendent being involved and our school board approving all these facility upgrades and all these projects; they know how important athletics are to the schools.”

All five high schools and all 11 middle schools in the county recently had LED lighting installed, and Red Springs installed a new gym floor inside Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium.

PSRC also installed a large netting system between the softball field at St. Pauls and adjacent North Fifth Street, to prevent foul balls from being hit onto or across the road. A net was also installed between the baseball and softball fields at Fairmont, preventing foul balls from being it onto the neighboring field and allowing for the safer co-existence of games on both fields simultaneously.

“The recent upgrades are one way the district is prioritizing student safety,” PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said. “We look forward to the completion of multiple projects that will enhance campus safety and make our sporting events even more enjoyable for our players and for fans.”

As the result of a grant from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, Fairmont’s upgrades also include a new athletic storage building, renovated and expanded dugouts with storage rooms in each and football goalposts; plans are in place to renovate the football press box and replace the track at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

The time was right, Hunt said, because PSRC had the available funding to allow these projects to be completed.

“With Dr. Williamson, he’s athletic-minded, and you can only use these facilities for so long before they start deteriorating and running down, so you have to keep them up, you have to keep making changes,” Hunt said. “But it was basically because we had the funding to get it done.”

Lumberton’s bleachers cost the district approximately $350,000, according to Hunt. Other costs included about $80,000 each for the nets at St. Pauls and Fairmont and about $130,000 total for the LED lighting in the five high-school gyms, among others. The district believes the lighting will “pay for itself” within two or three years due to energy-cost savings, Hunt said.

Lumberton’s previous set of bleachers had been in place for the last several decades. The new bleachers will include stairs and handrails to help fans up the bleachers, something the previous bleachers did not include.

“It was nice to see some people sitting inside (Saturday),” Lumberton athletic director Adam Deese said. “There were compliments all day long. Some people don’t like change, but you need to keep moving forward, and our county did that, refurbishing our gymnasium and our bleachers.”

Upcoming projects include tennis courts at Purnell Swett and Red Springs, and 17,000 square-foot multi-purpose buildings to be constructed at Purnell Swett and St. Pauls; these will be used both as classroom space and by each school’s athletic department.

“Folks will say when they come to our athletic facilities, ‘hey, this is nice, this is top-notch, this is quality,’” Hunt said. “It’ll make the players feel a little better when they’re playing in a nice facility, and it makes the community itself proud of the facility. It’s definitely a big deal, especially for the kids, coaches, administrators and everybody involved.”