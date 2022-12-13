ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theregistryps.com

Link Industrial, Panattoni Sell 823,544 SQFT Pacific Gateway Industrial Park in Kent for $260MM

The industrial market in Kent continues to remain active as the Pacific Gateway Industrial Park trades hands for $260 million, or about $315 per square foot, according to King County public records. The seller was an entity affiliated with Link Industrial Properties, Blackstone’s industrial affiliate, which originally developed the property with Panattoni Development Company, an international development firm. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Property Reserve, Inc., which is the commercial real estate investment arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
KENT, WA
theregistryps.com

Oxford Properties Group Sells 461-Unit Kiara Apartments in Seattle for $322.7MM

In a recent transaction, Seattle’s luxury residential tower Kiara traded hands for $322.7 million, or approximately $700,000 per unit, according to King County property records. The seller was Oxford Properties Group, which purchased the building in 2020 for $320 million, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Ponte Gadea Kiara LLC. Ponte Gadea is the real estate arm of a private high-net worth capital source based in Spain which is affiliated with the founder of global retailer Zara and has been investing heavily in markets across the U.S. The deal was recorded on Dec. 13.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

Sandbox VR Expands to 6,030 SQFT Location in Seattle’s South Lake Union

SEATTLE – December 14, 2022 – Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, announced today that its socially immersive gaming experience is coming to Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Expected to open in early 2023, this new location will reside at Vulcan Real Estate’s 520 Westlake property, making it the company’s second location in the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

200,000 SQFT Tacoma Centre Begins Comprehensive Renovation

Seattle, Wash. (December 13, 2022) – The office building at 1145 Broadway in Tacoma’s downtown core is getting a new look and a new name: Tacoma Centre. Kirkland-based MJR Development purchased the property, then known as Tacoma Financial Center, in January 2022. Kidder Mathews’ Will Frame, Drew Frame, and Ben Norbe represented MJR in the sale and are now managing the leasing.
