Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”

More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
Member of Wyoming GOP Charged With Reckless Endangerment in Hunting Incident

Residents of a Wyoming ranch said they were nearly struck by stray bullets from hunters. That led to charges of ‘unsafe hunting’ against a GOP candidate. If you’ve never heard the sound of a bullet whizzing by your head, Cory Williams describes it as a “crack” — almost like someone snapping their fingers.
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500

CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
Holiday scams back

LARAMIE (WNE) — Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season. These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release. One Wyoming resident recently reported being...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review

A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
