Elk Hunt Involving Nina Webber Called “A Massacre, Not a Hunt”
More details are emerging about an unsafe hunting incident that took place near Wapiti on the 3600 block of the North Fork Highway in the early morning hours of November 30th, 2022. The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene after receiving reports of...
Member of Wyoming GOP Charged With Reckless Endangerment in Hunting Incident
Residents of a Wyoming ranch said they were nearly struck by stray bullets from hunters. That led to charges of ‘unsafe hunting’ against a GOP candidate. If you’ve never heard the sound of a bullet whizzing by your head, Cory Williams describes it as a “crack” — almost like someone snapping their fingers.
Park County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect Who Shot Truck near Meeteetse
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “dark-colored vehicle”- its owner was trespassing and may have fired a shot into the engine block of a pickup truck on land near Meeteetse. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 11:44 a.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
Black Female Disabled Christian Wyoming Prison Warden Sues, Alleges Discrimination In Firing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The first African American female warden to serve the Wyoming Department of Corrections is suing the prisons system for firing her, claiming her termination stemmed from her race, sex and from trying to investigate an alleged marital affair within her staff.
Powerful Winter Storm Causes Traffic Nightmare in Montana
Interstate 90 was a parking lot. Traffic came to a complete stand-still many times due to crashes, pile ups, and slide offs. US 93 had dozens of it's own accidents. Montana is having a very rough week on the roads. The Montana Highway Patrol, fire crews, police, medical response teams,...
3 men convicted in large Wyoming poaching case
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
Holiday scams back
LARAMIE (WNE) — Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season. These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release. One Wyoming resident recently reported being...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Game And Fish Can’t Get New Trucks Because Of Shortage; Will Have To Drive Old, Crappy Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens and wildlife biologists wanting new rides will probably have to wait a while, some Wyoming car dealers report. Supply chain shortages, primarily for computer microchips, are likely to blame, they said. “Demand is far exceeding supply, to be short...
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Bird farm hunting area stocks in southeast Wyoming to run out of pheasants by Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — The Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock some hunting areas in southeast Wyoming this week and again during the week of Dec. 19, but will be out of birds by Christmas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. The remaining birds...
Don’t Worry, That Magnesium Chloride Highway De-Icer Isn’t Going To Kill All Of Our Fish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Magnesium chloride highway de-icer potentially poisoning fish has raised some concern in Montana, but that shouldn’t be a problem in Wyoming, a biologist says. Magnesium chloride runoff from icy Montana highways into roadside fisheries “has been a concern we’ve dealt...
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
