US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas
When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
Americas sends three softball players to collegiate level
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three Americas softball players signed letters of intent to play in college on Thursday in a ceremony at the high school. The Trail Blazers are coming off of a trip to the Class 6A Final Four last spring and all three players that signed letters of intent played integral roles […]
Coronado’s Luis Pastor commits to Texas Longhorns track and field
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yet another El Paso track and field star is heading to a Power-5 program to run in college. Coronado senior distance runner Luis Pastor announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night on his social media pages. As a junior in the spring of 2022, Pastor advanced to […]
sunbowl.org
A MESSAGE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERNIE OLIVAS
We cannot wait for you to arrive in El Paso, Texas!. #BowlWeek in the Sun City starts on Dec. 26 and wraps up with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30!. For more information, call 915-533-4416.
hospitalitytech.com
Black Bear Diner's Texas Expansion Includes Off-Prem Updates
As part of its strategic expansion, Black Bear Diner has opened two locations in the Lone Star State. Located at a Petro Stopping Center travel center the new El Paso diner includes a third-party pickup window located inside the vestibule of the restaurant. It is located off exit 37 and is a franchise-owned conversion build at the existing Petro Stopping Center. The diner will seat up to 143 guests within the 7,865 square foot space, and will feature the brand’s new diner model. The diner will be open daily from 6am-10pm for both dine in and takeout.
El Paso, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Americas High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00. The Pebble Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on December 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
Socorro ISD to have early release this week for winter break
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will have student and teacher early release on Friday, Dec. 16. The following list below shows the early release times: Socorro Independent School District facilities and schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Staff professional […]
Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
elpasomatters.org
Bill Hicks appointed new El Paso district attorney
Veteran El Paso lawyer Bill Hicks is the new El Paso district attorney, the governor’s office announced Wednesday – the same day embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ resignation went into effect. “We will bring integrity back to the office,” Hicks told El Paso Matters Wednesday. (Read more...
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
mineromagazine.com
El Paso Nano-Influencer Lucie Calderon graduates to bigger projects
It was Christmas-day 2010 when the University of Texas at El Paso graduate Lucie Calderon made an account on Instagram, the same year the app was launched. She was ten years old, posting “a million” selfies, photos of her dog or anything else that peaked her interest. “I...
Jaime Esparza Sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio “It is with great honor […]
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
3 injured Las Cruces officers back on job
Las Cruces Police Department said, after their injuries, the officers endured multiple surgeries and long, tedious therapy sessions.
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
