When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO