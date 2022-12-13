ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas

When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

Americas sends three softball players to collegiate level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three Americas softball players signed letters of intent to play in college on Thursday in a ceremony at the high school. The Trail Blazers are coming off of a trip to the Class 6A Final Four last spring and all three players that signed letters of intent played integral roles […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado’s Luis Pastor commits to Texas Longhorns track and field

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yet another El Paso track and field star is heading to a Power-5 program to run in college. Coronado senior distance runner Luis Pastor announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night on his social media pages. As a junior in the spring of 2022, Pastor advanced to […]
AUSTIN, TX
sunbowl.org

A MESSAGE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERNIE OLIVAS

We cannot wait for you to arrive in El Paso, Texas!. #BowlWeek in the Sun City starts on Dec. 26 and wraps up with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30!. For more information, call 915-533-4416.
EL PASO, TX
hospitalitytech.com

Black Bear Diner's Texas Expansion Includes Off-Prem Updates

As part of its strategic expansion, Black Bear Diner has opened two locations in the Lone Star State. Located at a Petro Stopping Center travel center the new El Paso diner includes a third-party pickup window located inside the vestibule of the restaurant. It is located off exit 37 and is a franchise-owned conversion build at the existing Petro Stopping Center. The diner will seat up to 143 guests within the 7,865 square foot space, and will feature the brand’s new diner model. The diner will be open daily from 6am-10pm for both dine in and takeout.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD to have early release this week for winter break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will have student and teacher early release on Friday, Dec. 16. The following list below shows the early release times: Socorro Independent School District facilities and schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Staff professional […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
elpasomatters.org

Bill Hicks appointed new El Paso district attorney

Veteran El Paso lawyer Bill Hicks is the new El Paso district attorney, the governor’s office announced Wednesday – the same day embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ resignation went into effect. “We will bring integrity back to the office,” Hicks told El Paso Matters Wednesday. (Read more...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
mineromagazine.com

El Paso Nano-Influencer Lucie Calderon graduates to bigger projects

It was Christmas-day 2010 when the University of Texas at El Paso graduate Lucie Calderon made an account on Instagram, the same year the app was launched. She was ten years old, posting “a million” selfies, photos of her dog or anything else that peaked her interest. “I...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jaime Esparza Sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio “It is with great honor […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing nights in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay in the low 50s with overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm by next week, however, overnight lows are expected to primarily stay below freezing. Here is a look at your 9 day...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX

