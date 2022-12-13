Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryce Leatherwood Earns Praise From Justin Moore With Performance Of “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”
This song always hits me hard. If you’ve lost someone close to you, Justin Moore‘s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” is pretty much guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye as you think about what you would do if you were just able to visit your loved ones who have passed away.
'The Voice' Viewers Split Over Winner as Twitter Erupts With Bias Claims
The winner of season 22 has been revealed, but not all fans of the NBC show are happy, with one tweeting, "This is absolutely embarrassing for America."
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Blake Shelton Nearly Speechless After Bodie’s “Gratitude” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Finale
Dedicating one of his final two performances to someone they want to thank, Team Blake (Shelton) performer Bodie shared a moving rendition of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s 2020 hit “Gratitude.”. Dedicating the song to his three kids, which he shares with his wife, Royale Kulijan, of seven years,...
Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Alumni to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in Surprise Video at His Bar
Blake Shelton had the honor of inviting his Season 19 The Voice group Worth the Wait to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. The country music trio, which includes sisters Jacy Matthews and Mia Makana and their mother Tara Matthews played a pop-up concert at Shelton’s Ole Red bar location in Gatlinburg, TN, on Sunday, December 11. And mid-set, they got a remote visit from their former judge.
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father
As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
‘The Voice’ poll results: 29% of viewers say Bodie should have won for Team Blake
This just in: According to 29% of “The Voice” fans, the wrong artist from Team Blake Shelton won the title during the Season 22 finale. Gold Derby ran a poll after the December 13 finale asking who really deserved to win NBC’s reality TV show, and only 24% of respondents voted that Team Blake’s country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was the rightful champion. (See the show’s winners list.) To compare, a leading 29% of voters said fellow Team Blake artist Bodie should have won instead. Here are the complete poll results for this oh-so-close race: 29% — Bodie (Team Blake) 28% — Omar Jose...
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Standout Rendition of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' in Finale
It's finale week on The Voice, and the stakes are high. The final five performers took to the stage Monday night to try to earn their place as the season 22 winner, and Morgan Myles of Team Camila took on Little Big Town's classic hit "Girl Crush" for one of her final performances.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed
The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Their Daughters Dress Up For ‘The Godfather’-Themed Dinner Party: Photos
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill transformed into a ruthless family of mobsters with their three stunning daughters this week for a fun The Godfather–themed dinner party. The 55-year-old country crooner shared a slideshow of photos (seen below) from the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and looked super into the shindig, donning a three-piece tux, fedora, and all. “’The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night,” he captioned the post, which was set to mysterious music. “Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!”
Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Western drama Yellowstone, is officially launching his country music career with his debut song, "No Horse to Ride," which he released on Friday (Dec. 16). Grimes co-wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and he also provides percussion and acoustic...
It's 'vets against newbies' in first promo for The Voice season 23: See new, returning, and exiting coaches
Season 23 of The Voice introduces two new faces, welcomes back a familiar one, and says goodbye to yet another. EW can exclusively reveal the first promo of the new season which will feature Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as the newest coaches sitting in the swivel chairs as Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton takes his final spin. Shelton has been a mainstay since the show's inception, he has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.
CMT Unwraps “CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition" with an All-Star Cast
Christmas at CMT looks a little different than carols around a piano. How about carols around a campfire instead?. CMT has an all-star Christmas special set around the campfire this year with “CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition.” The show, which will premiere Wednesday, December 21 at 10/9c on CMT, includes Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker, Jon Pardi, Lily Rose, Restless Road, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brandy Clark singing Christmas songs.
John Legend Has a High Net Worth Despite Plans to Leave 'The Voice'
After Season 22 of The Voice concluded, it left many fans congratulating Bryce Leatherwood for his victory. It also left plenty of others asking about John Legend's net worth. Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, has served as a coach on The Voice since the show premiered in 2011, though he announced in October 2022 that he would be retiring from it after Season 23.
Kelly Clarkson on splitting holidays with kids after divorce: ‘All of a sudden you’re alone’
Kelly Clarkson's new normal of spending some holidays without her kids took adjusting, but she found a silver lining: me time. The Grammy award-winning singer sat down with singer-songwriter Jewel on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Dec. 13 and discussed co-parenting with their ex-husbands during the holidays. Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized earlier this year and they share two kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6. Jewel was divorced from Ty Murray in 2014 and they share son Kase Townes, 11.
