Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
Can You Give This Precious 20-Year-Old NH Kitty a Home for Christmas?
If this doesn't absolutely tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes, especially over the holiday season.
What does NH lose if its primary is no longer first?
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A neverending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political...
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
NH Gov. Sununu signs executive order banning state workers from using TikTok
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok due to an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the Granite State. The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company...
Shop Local at These 20 New Hampshire Small Businesses This Holiday Season
With Christmas day fast approaching, all of us have been out and about doing our holiday shopping for friends, family, and loved ones. Some people opt to shop at the typical chain stores, while others enjoy kicking their feet up on Cyber Monday and making the most of all the online deals. Both of these shopping methods are perfectly acceptable, but there's another that's often overlooked: going to small, local businesses.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
New Hampshire closings, delays reported ahead of incoming storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are starting to be reported as an incoming winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Thank Goodness New England Isn’t on This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I love Top 10 lists, especially when they bode well for New England. That doesn't just mean being on them, but also NOT being on them.
A White or Green Friday for the Seacoast? And What About Christmas?
Friday's nor'easter is not the storm for Seacoast snow lovers, as it's expected to be a mostly rain event. A low pressure will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday and then move northeast towards the New England coast Friday into Saturday, according to National Weather Service Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.
Are You a Fan of the Most Stereotypical New Hampshire Meal?
Now this is an interesting concept. It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially within the Granite State.
Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill
Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000. After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
More of Moose’s Pals Are Looking For Homes
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Here Are 7 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene.
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business? And just who is allowed to use the Vermont name? When it comes to using Vermont in a company or product name, you might be surprised to learn that there are not many legal requirements. And the values consumers typically associate with the name might not necessarily be reflected in the product. Reporter Ike Bendavid dug into a company many Channel 3 viewers may be familiar with, but found their product appears to have little connection to Vermont.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
