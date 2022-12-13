ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Illinois' former defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters, is now the head coach of Purdue football. Instagram

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will take over as Purdue football's new head coach.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ryan Walters’ defense has caused several offenses to stumble this season. The new Purdue head coach had the Illinois defense rated at second in the Football Bowl Subdivision at yards per game. The Illini held 10 opponents to 20 points or less and six opponents to 10 points or less, giving up the least number of points per game in the nation. They even nearly defeated the Big Ten Champion, holding Michigan to just 19 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
