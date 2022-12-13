ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
Titans place key playmaker on IR

Injuries, among other issues, have derailed the Tennessee Titans’ season for the second consecutive year. The hits keep coming for Tennessee, as running back Dontrell Hilliard is the latest Titan to land on Injured Reserve. Hilliard, who serves as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry, was carted...
