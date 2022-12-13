ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR

By Jake Trotter
ESPN
ESPN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TejPd_0jhLdse900

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve with a foot injury, effectively ending his season.

The Browns (5-8) have four games left, and a player on IR must stay there for four games.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals .

Cleveland has now lost four linebackers with starts this year to season-ending injuries: Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki , Jacob Phillips and Anthony Walker Jr .

Owusu-Koramoah, in his second season out of Notre Dame, is fourth on the Browns with 70 tackles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy