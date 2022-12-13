Here’s what election reforms could come in the next legislative session after power shift in Pa. statehouse

Read full article on original website
votebeat.org
“He had our back”: John Scott’s legacy as secretary of state will be his defense of local election officials
When John Scott was appointed Texas secretary of state last year, he decided from the start he wanted to do things differently: He would focus his efforts on elections — perhaps the office’s most tedious and contentious responsibility. Until Scott, the secretary’s role as chief elections officer had historically come second to other parts of the job, such as economic development or the state’s relationship with neighboring Mexico.
