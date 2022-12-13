ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Hill

Biden to call for African Union to be added as G-20 member

President Biden next week will call for the African Union to get a permanent seat as part of the Group of 20 (G-20), which would give African nations a seat at the table on key economic matters and diversify the organization of major economies. Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which…
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base

WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Danny Danon: Expect Agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this Year

Israel’s former UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday: It’s just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham. I expect we’ll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year.”

