ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
The Associated Press

Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected. “There’s a sense that inflation has plateaued, but that said it’s still sticky and the Fed is most likely going to have to push harder,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
The Atlantic

China’s COVID Wave Is Coming

In China, a dam seems on the verge of breaking. Following a wave of protests, the government has begun to relax some of its most stringent zero-COVID protocols, and regional authorities have trimmed back a slew of requirements for mass testing, quarantine, and isolation. The rollbacks are coming as a relief for the many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change. But they’re also swiftly tilting the nation toward a future that’s felt inevitable for nearly three years: a flood of infections—accompanied, perhaps, by an uncharted morass of disease and death. A rise in new cases has already begun to manifest in urban centers such as Chongqing, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Now experts are waiting to see just how serious China’s outbreak will be, and whether the country can cleanly extricate itself from the epidemic ahead.
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
TheStreet

China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies

On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
NASDAQ

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling to stay a tad above the 27,600 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across all sectors, led by technology stocks, as rising concerns about global economic growth due to surging interest rates dented sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 446.58 points or 1.59 percent to 27,605.12, after hitting a low of 27,588.99. Japanese stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.
Cheddar News

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week

"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
NASDAQ

Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and gold miner stocks, as rising concerns about global economic growth due to surging interest rates dented sentiment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy