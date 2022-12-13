ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

The one insane streak no one is talking about with the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs barely squeaked out a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Even as they were up 27-0, the streak everyone has been talking about is on the line. It was 13 straight wins against the Broncos, which is now 14, obviously. That is all everyone has been talking about. So much so, that we didn’t even notice another insane streak over the last few years that has now grown even bigger.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Niners to a... The post Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

