The Kansas City Chiefs barely squeaked out a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Even as they were up 27-0, the streak everyone has been talking about is on the line. It was 13 straight wins against the Broncos, which is now 14, obviously. That is all everyone has been talking about. So much so, that we didn’t even notice another insane streak over the last few years that has now grown even bigger.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO