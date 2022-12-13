Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
The final act for the former Quarry Twin Theater
An excavator dug into what remained of the former Quarry Twin Theater building on Pipestone’s Main Street Wednesday morning, Dec. 7 and by the end of the week the structure was gone. The Pipestone City Council accepted a quote of $49,100 from Double “D” Gravel to demolish the building...
KELOLAND TV
Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver
SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kiwaradio.com
Two Semis Collide Near Fairview, One Driver Taken To Hospital
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
Win Tickets to Blake Shelton With Kickin’ Country
Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. Get your tickets here.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
agupdate.com
Calving right around the corner for Altmans
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – At Christmastime, the cattle will be lowing at Five Pine Cattle Co. Matt and Amanda Altman forecast calving will start in the last days of 2022. There’s nothing like the comforting sound a cow makes when her new calf is born, and all is well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
myklgr.com
Walnut Grove’s Plum Creek Park recommended for $800 thousand state funding for improvements
The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) has chosen to recommend Plum Creek Park near Walnut Grove receive over $800 thousand in funding for improvements. The Plum Creek Park recommendation is one of 14 recommended for $11.4 million in funding for 2024. In January, Redwood County hired engineering...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
KELOLAND TV
Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
sdpb.org
A South Dakota trust company is aiding FTX in bankruptcy proceeding
A bunch of keys are stored in "cold-storage" in a bank-grade vault in South Dakota. That may conjure up images of a stark, concrete bunker built deep underground. But Jody Mettler, the president of BitGo Trust Company, said the image is a little more subtle. “It’s not in a dungeon,...
Lakefield Standard
County levy up, tax rate down?
Though Jackson County is looking to increase its property tax levy by nearly 9 percent next year, the county’s tax rate is actually projected to decrease. That’s a function, said Jackson County Adm...
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
swineweb.com
Greenway Farms Sustaining The Pig Farm of Tomorrow
The term ‘sustainability’ wears multiple hats in the world of pig farming. Today, PIPESTONE covers pigs, people and planet under that hat. Greenway Farms, located west of Mitchell, SD, recognizes these aspects of pig farming, and actively works to increase efficiency in each. Greenway Farms is owned and...
Comments / 0