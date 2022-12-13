ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake, MN

pipestonestar.com

The final act for the former Quarry Twin Theater

An excavator dug into what remained of the former Quarry Twin Theater building on Pipestone’s Main Street Wednesday morning, Dec. 7 and by the end of the week the structure was gone. The Pipestone City Council accepted a quote of $49,100 from Double “D” Gravel to demolish the building...
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver

SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Semis Collide Near Fairview, One Driver Taken To Hospital

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Brookings man identified as person killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Calving right around the corner for Altmans

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – At Christmastime, the cattle will be lowing at Five Pine Cattle Co. Matt and Amanda Altman forecast calving will start in the last days of 2022. There’s nothing like the comforting sound a cow makes when her new calf is born, and all is well.
WORTHINGTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson

A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
HUTCHINSON, MN
kicdam.com

Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lakefield Standard

County levy up, tax rate down?

Though Jackson County is looking to increase its property tax levy by nearly 9 percent next year, the county’s tax rate is actually projected to decrease. That’s a function, said Jackson County Adm...
nwestiowa.com

Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls restaurant pays damages for wage theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
swineweb.com

Greenway Farms Sustaining The Pig Farm of Tomorrow

The term ‘sustainability’ wears multiple hats in the world of pig farming. Today, PIPESTONE covers pigs, people and planet under that hat. Greenway Farms, located west of Mitchell, SD, recognizes these aspects of pig farming, and actively works to increase efficiency in each. Greenway Farms is owned and...
PIPESTONE, MN

