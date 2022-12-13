ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball schools from Tuesday, December 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10 GIRLSJefferson 55 Auburn 48Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24Boylan 53 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL
Mike Berry

Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee

A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
KEWANEE, IL
25newsnow.com

Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
PEKIN, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
ROCHELLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?

Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shooting threats at Knox Courthouse

KNOX, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man was arrested for gun threats directed towards Knox County Courthouse, according to a Knox press release. 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the traffic division regarding ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan ordered the...
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL

