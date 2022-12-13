5 New Year's Eve celebrations to keep on your radar in Colorado

Photo Credit: RgStudio. File photo. (iStock)

Ready or not, 2023 is almost here, and if you're still trying to decide where you want to be when the clock strikes midnight, you're in luck. In Colorado, there are plenty of great options to make your last day of 2022 memorable.

Here are a few places where you can ring in the new year the right way!

1. Flight 2023 to New Year's Eve

On the last night of the year, FlyteCo Tower is inviting guests to a 'golden age of air travel'-themed party. FlyteCo Tower is a unique new brewhouse in Denver, which is located in the defunct air traffic control tower of an old airport. The NYE celebration is set to include a live DJ, complimentary Hors d'oeuvres, and free themed party favors.

"It's time to drink champagne, dance the night away, and celebrate the coming year at the only 1963 aviation movie class themed, 'Catch Me if You Can'-inspired New Year's Eve celebration, located in a piece of history!" the event description reads.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend, and ticket costs vary. Visit the event's webpage for more information.

2. Orient Express to 2023 at Denver Union Station

The Orient Express returns to Denver Union Station this month to take its passengers on a glamorous trip into the new year.

"Ring in the new year with timeless nostalgia and boundless glamour inspired by the world’s most iconic train, inside the Great Hall at Denver Union Station. Beginning at 8:00 PM, “step aboard” as we proverbially depart Vienna for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Prague just before the stroke of midnight," the DUS website reads.

Guests must be at least 21 to attend this event. Main car tickets are priced at $155 per person and include bottomless cocktails, live music, and more.

3. NYE Torchlight Parade

If you're looking for something family-friendly for your New Year's celebration, there are several torchlight parades scheduled at ski resorts across Colorado.

In traditional torchlight parades, resort employees (and sometimes guests) light up the mountain sides by skiing down with lanterns. Ski areas in Telluride, Copper Mountain, Crested Butte, and Snowmass will be holding parades.

At Snowmass, children as young as 8-years-old are invited to participate.

4. Decadence NYE Music Festival

If you plan on partying hard this NYE, the Decadence electronic music festival may be a good fit for your new year's celebration.

"Once again we return to our immaculate utopia to indulge in two nights of pure bliss and sonic delight. Prepare for another year of America’s largest New Year’s Eve Dance Celebration, featuring the world’s most renowned talent and larger than life production that is unmatched. Gaze upon our dazzling city and experience a trip away from reality," the event description reads.

Find more information, here.

5. Gala at the Glen Eyrie Castle

Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs will be holding its annual New Year's Eve gala again this year. It will include live performances, a specially crafted meal, and dancing. The event will cost $129 per person, plus tax.

Notably, the gala ends before midnight, but guests are invited to book a stay and ring in the new year from their own room inside the castle.