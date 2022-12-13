ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 New Year's Eve celebrations to keep on your radar in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eUoC_0jhLBzkg00
Photo Credit: RgStudio. File photo. (iStock)

Ready or not, 2023 is almost here, and if you're still trying to decide where you want to be when the clock strikes midnight, you're in luck. In Colorado, there are plenty of great options to make your last day of 2022 memorable.

Here are a few places where you can ring in the new year the right way!

1. Flight 2023 to New Year's Eve

On the last night of the year, FlyteCo Tower is inviting guests to a 'golden age of air travel'-themed party. FlyteCo Tower is a unique new brewhouse in Denver, which is located in the defunct air traffic control tower of an old airport. The NYE celebration is set to include a live DJ, complimentary Hors d'oeuvres, and free themed party favors.

"It's time to drink champagne, dance the night away, and celebrate the coming year at the only 1963 aviation movie class themed, 'Catch Me if You Can'-inspired New Year's Eve celebration, located in a piece of history!" the event description reads.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend, and ticket costs vary. Visit the event's webpage for more information.

2. Orient Express to 2023 at Denver Union Station

The Orient Express returns to Denver Union Station this month to take its passengers on a glamorous trip into the new year.

"Ring in the new year with timeless nostalgia and boundless glamour inspired by the world’s most iconic train, inside the Great Hall at Denver Union Station. Beginning at 8:00 PM, “step aboard” as we proverbially depart Vienna for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Prague just before the stroke of midnight," the DUS website reads.

Guests must be at least 21 to attend this event. Main car tickets are priced at $155 per person and include bottomless cocktails, live music, and more.

3. NYE Torchlight Parade

If you're looking for something family-friendly for your New Year's celebration, there are several torchlight parades scheduled at ski resorts across Colorado.

In traditional torchlight parades, resort employees (and sometimes guests) light up the mountain sides by skiing down with lanterns. Ski areas in Telluride, Copper Mountain, Crested Butte, and Snowmass will be holding parades.

At Snowmass, children as young as 8-years-old are invited to participate.

4. Decadence NYE Music Festival

If you plan on partying hard this NYE, the Decadence electronic music festival may be a good fit for your new year's celebration.

"Once again we return to our immaculate utopia to indulge in two nights of pure bliss and sonic delight. Prepare for another year of America’s largest New Year’s Eve Dance Celebration, featuring the world’s most renowned talent and larger than life production that is unmatched. Gaze upon our dazzling city and experience a trip away from reality," the event description reads.

Find more information, here.

5. Gala at the Glen Eyrie Castle

Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs will be holding its annual New Year's Eve gala again this year. It will include live performances, a specially crafted meal, and dancing. The event will cost $129 per person, plus tax.

Notably, the gala ends before midnight, but guests are invited to book a stay and ring in the new year from their own room inside the castle.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort

Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves, and slides. The opening of the Dercum Mountain Snow Fort follows two years of closures due to the pandemic. ...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
94.3 The X

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Is Colorado's Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?

With so many different options around Colorado, how do you know which holiday lights attractions are actually worth it? We went down to check out Luminova at Elitch Gardens for the first time this season, and we absolutely loved it! Check out these amazing pix of what we think is the very best holiday light attraction in all of Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Governor's inauguration ball to feature Carly Rae Jepsen of 'Call Me Maybe' fame

Following a decisive November victory for re-election as Colorado's Governor, Jared Polis is set to celebrate his win at the 2023 Inaugural Celebrations, along with Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. The celebrations will take place on January 10, featuring a 'Swearing-in Ceremony' and a 'Sneaker Ball for All', with the ball featuring live entertainment from Belinda Carlisle, Carly Rae Jepsen, and They Might Be Giants. The performances will take place at Denver's Mission Ballroom. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road...
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

72 inches of snow hits pocket of Colorado, 12-foot-tall drifts reported elsewhere

Mapping from the National Weather Service shows big totals across the state following a blizzard that hit Colorado this week, between December 12 and 14. While totals in the range of six to 12 inches were reported in the northeast, wind gusts created massive snow drifts and made travel very difficult. In some cases, drifts up to 12 feet deep were reported. Meanwhile, the northern and southwest mountains got the...
COLORADO STATE
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Experiences On A Relaxing Weekend Train Trip From Denver To Moab

Travel can be invigorating and exhausting at the same time. I am sometimes frustrated by the go-go-goness of our self-inflicted hectic travel schedules. We travel to see and experience new places, but also to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect. Every year I try to schedule one or two trips that are simply about leaning into me — a little self-care. These wellness retreats come in different wrappers — some involve being ensconced in a luxurious spa, and others, like my recent trip on the Rocky Mountaineer, are self-created.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado cities named among best in country for ice skating

A recent data analysis by LawnStarter.com, mentioned several Colorado towns on its list of best cities for ice skating in 2023. "We looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. We also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches," the report reads.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers

Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy