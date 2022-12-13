Lake challenges her defeat in governor's race

Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them. Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake and her allies have spent the […] The post When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO