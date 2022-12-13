Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Some places running low on meds as sicknesses rise
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some are calling it a triple threat: the flu; RSV, and COVID-19. It means a lot of people are sick and they need medicine. A local urgent care facility says patients are waiting up to two hours to be seen. Parents say finding medication, especially for children, has been a big challenge.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s fire chief not satisfied with NIOSH report into firefighter’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, has completed an investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. On Friday, the results went public. (See the full report at the bottom of this story.) Almost two years after the death of...
wwnytv.com
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
wwnytv.com
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
WKTV
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
wwnytv.com
North Country History Lesson: famous on film
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For our north country history lesson this week, we meet a local celebrity from the 1800′s. May Irwin was an actress who would end up in the cinematic hall of fame. Born in 1862 as Georgia Campbell, later known as May Irwin, she began...
wwnytv.com
Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away on December 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 12, 1952 in Watertown, NY, son of George and Betty (Spink) Miller, and he attended Brownville schools. Mr. Miller was a heavy...
wwnytv.com
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
wwnytv.com
Stella Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Stella Sheldon was 98 years, 11 months, and 25 days old when she joined her beloved siblings, children, and husband in the afterlife. She was 5 days shy of her 99th birthday - a hallmark she made clear she had no interest in achieving every time her granddaughters brought up her imminent 100th birthday. By her own estimation, Stella had seen and done everything a person could want to do in a lifetime, and she was ready to see what came next without neuropathy, fractured spines, hearing aids, and shingles pain.
wwnytv.com
Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Pearl Street, passed away at home, Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022. Born on May 23, 1928 in Sterlingville, NY, he was a son of Miles C. and Iva J. Merrick Pickert and was a 1949 graduate of Philadelphia High School.
wwnytv.com
Ladies Auxiliary of Italian-American Club celebrates 80th
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a night to celebrate for the ladies auxiliary at the Watertown Italian American Club. With a dinner and some wine they celebrated the auxiliary’s 80th anniversary on Tuesday night. The peak of the night was a ceremony honoring lifetime members ... women...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
wwnytv.com
Snow in the forecast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure off the coast will produce accumulating snow tonight and tomorrow. Expect lows overnight in the lower 30′s. The snow continues tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be in the 30′s. Saturday and Sunday will feature heavy lake effect snow, mainly on the Tug...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 1998 when we got a chance to visit a reindeer farm. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Holiday bowling party for single parents planned at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A holiday bowling party for single parents will take place on Fort Drum this weekend. The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers group will host the event Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pine Plains Bowling Center. It’s a chance for single parents...
wwnytv.com
Friday’s weather: we’re in it
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, the north country is seeing significant snow Friday morning, with more to come. As a result, some schools and other organizations are delaying opening or closing for the day. See the list here. Also, there’s a travel advisory from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Obviously, be extra careful if you’re traveling today.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man receives Red Cross hero award
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross has recognized an Ogdensburg man who helped city residents during a rough time. In March, fire crews rushed to Riverview Apartments in Ogdensburg after a fire broke out. John Miller, who used to be a crisis response coordinator for the Salvation...
wwnytv.com
WWNY-TV’s Mel Busler named recipient of prestigious award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congratulations are in order for a member of the 7 News family. Our sports director Mel Busler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. The prestigious award is given to a person who has outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication,...
wwnytv.com
Watermain break leads to conservation advisory in town of Watertown
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People in the town of Watertown are being asked to conserve water. Officials say there’s a water main break that could affect areas along or near Routes 12F and 3, Interstate 81, and the industrial park. The town expects the break will...
wwnytv.com
Robert J. “Birdie” Thomas, 64, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. “Birdie” Thomas, 64, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2022, where he was under the care of his loving family with the help of Hospice of Jefferson County. Robert was born on August 28, 1958,...
Comments / 0