Read full article on original website
Related
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
These 5 Food Assistance Programs Could Supplement Your SNAP Benefits in December
SNAP is not the only food benefit program out there.
2022’s COLA Was Behind Inflation By 50%, According to New Study
Social Security beneficiaries will soon see a big increase in their 2023 payments thanks to a record-high cost of living adjustment (COLA) -- one that increases amounts paid out by 8.7%, starting with...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
consumergoods.com
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
agritechtomorrow.com
A Pivotal Point for Remote Irrigation Control
The invention of center-pivot irrigation in the 1940s turned the High Plains — previously decimated by drought cycles and crop failures culminating in the catastrophic Dust Bowl of the 1930s — into one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the world. Center-pivot irrigation systems are still widely used because — at the enterprise level — they improve operational efficiencies and increase yields. Compared with previous irrigation methods, pivot systems have been a primary driver of water conservation in irrigated agriculture. However, with the technology available now, they can perform even better – benefiting farmers as well as the planet.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Completes First Commercial Prototype
Company advanced from technical proof of concept to commercial prototype in one year. 800V, 250kW traction inverter to be integrated into partner powertrains for real-world demonstrations in commercial applications. Hillcrest’s inverter technology materially eliminates switching losses and offers improved motor efficiency, performance and reliability. VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Hillcrest...
itsecuritywire.com
Vaultree secures $12.8 million in funding for its data-in-use encryption solution
Ireland-based On Wednesday, Vaultree announced that it had raised $12.8 million in Series A funding for its data-in-use encryption technology. Molten Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures led the investment, which brings the startup’s total funding to more than $16 million, with participation from SentinelOne, Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London, and angel investors. The funds will go toward increasing sales, marketing, and product development. Vaultree has created a fully functional data-in-use encryption solution that can assist organizations in mitigating the risks associated with a data breach.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
ceoworld.biz
The Business Case for Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy
Clean energy is becoming increasingly important. By going green, you can experience the business benefits of clean energy while simultaneously helping the planet. As the world battles pollution, environmental degradation, and the onset of climate change, it’s no surprise that people need to shift to clean energy and sustainable utility practices. But homeowners only account for about one-third of total electricity consumption in the United States. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, commercial and industrial customers make up the other two-thirds. This means that businesses can make the most impact when it comes to going green.
globalspec.com
Lift off for space skills training in the UK
The courses will support the U.K.’s rapidly growing space sector. Source: MTC Training. New apprenticeship and training courses are set for launch by MTC Training, the training division of the Manufacturing Technology Centre, to support the space sector in the U.K. The offerings, scheduled to begin in September 2023...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
binbits.com
Binance Labs launches private investment in GoPlus
Binance exchange blockchain firm, Binance Labs has spearheaded a private funding investment for GoPlus, a security infrastructure firm. The exchange confirmed the development in a blog post on Thursday. As announced, the funding investment is geared towards building a user-oriented security solution for users. Notably, GoPlus operates as a Web3...
Comments / 0