Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Lucas Cormier, DB, Mount Allison University
Position: Defensive Back (Free Safety) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think my ability to play anywhere on the field whether it is in the deep 3rd, in the box, or blitzing off the edge as a DB is something a lot of guys don’t have to offer right now. Between my size, speed, knowledge of the game, and how I move on the field, I think all of these things together are what places me above a lot of other guys in this years draft.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
College Football Bowl Season Begins: Entire 2022–23 Schedule
Bowl season kicks off on Friday morning.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Austin Jones, RB, USC
Honors/CaptainshipAll Pac-12 HM (2020) Games Watched@ORST, @CALA, INND, UTUN (PAC-12 Championship) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202213 GP, 2 GS, 113 Att, 644 Yds 5 TD, 21 Rec, 247 yds, 1 TD. 2021@CAST 11 GP, 11 GS, 107 Att, 378 Yds, 2 TD, 32 Rec, 267 Yds, 1 TD.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jason Monroe II, OL, Livingstone College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to move and be agile to create big running lanes for my guys. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Since I can remember I always had a football...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Peter Oliver, RB, Holy Cross
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being at a liberal arts school, I have had a large breadth of experiences at the College of the Holy Cross. I have completed the Chemistry Major requirements and I will finish the Spanish Major this fall. I have participated in Athlete Bible Study, Spanish Club, and I play the violin with the Chapel Choir in mass on Sundays. I learned important critical thinking skills after doing well in classes such as Multivariable Calculus, Organic Chemistry, Quantum Mechanics, and multiple high level Spanish courses. I love meeting and connecting with new people from different backgrounds such as my friends from other countries, foreign language assistants and professors in the Spanish department, or skilled musicians that I play music with.
NFL Transactions for December 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking leave from team due to health issues. Dolphins worked out WR Kawaan Baker, WR DaeSean Hamilton and DB Ka’Dar Holliman. Saints former QB Drew Brees is taking a job as an Interim Assistant Coach. New York Giants. Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson to...
Pittman’s Pocket: Looks like Jackson State and head coach TC Taylor found a Quarterback!
Jackson State will lose Shedeur Sanders this year when he transfers to the University of Colorado with his father, but Jackson State was looking for a quarterback to lead them and they just found a kid that can get it done. Jackson State was left searching for a Head Coach...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Douglas Tucker, OL, Walsh University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Really just because of the companionship and friendships with teammates and I like the competitive nature of it too. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Just getting a scholarship into San Diego State and seeing the...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: AJ Finley, S, Mississippi
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212GP, 43 solo, 28 assisted, 2 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR. 202010GP, 40 solo, 22 assisted, 3 INT, 10 PD, 2 FR. Sr who aligns at FS for MSUN. He has great height and good size with a built and proportionate upper and lower half. He plays a decent amount in the box, helping against the run. Against the pass, he is better in man than zone. He does a good job in man coverage, and is able to cover against the slot or TE. He does a good job in off man as well. He plays conservative in pass coverage. He plays with good burst and above-average speed. He looks faster than someone who runs a 4.65 40. He plays with cushion and does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and driving in on the receiver once they make their break. He often does not allow the play get behind him. His back pedal is below-average, it does not look too fluid. He also has slightly below-average fluidity in his hips. He has decent recovery speed. In zone, he is average. He plays with slightly below average instincts and awareness. He does a fine job knowing where the offensive players are, yet is a bit slow on reading the play and following the QB’s progressions. He is rarely used as a blitzer. Against the run, he is good. He is a good tackler. He does a good job positioning himself well and wrapping up to make the tackle.
Transfer Portal QB Grayson McCall is scheduled to visit Auburn
Grayson McCall is one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal and he is already scheduled to take a visit to an SEC team. The former Chanticleers gunslinger is scheduled to visit Auburn this week, according to 24/7 Sports. McCall is not wrong for transferring. Coastal’s head coach Jamey...
Doyel: Welcome, NCAA president Charlie Baker, to worst job you've ever had
The new president of the NCAA is the red leader of a blue state, the Republican governor in Massachusetts where Democrats control the legislature. His name is Charlie Baker, he has spent eight years in the sewer that is the confluence of state, local and national politics, and by all accounts he has done well. That’s cute. ...
49ers get lucky with Deebo Samuel injury | He could return in the regular season
Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and last week there was a huge scare when Samuel was carted off the field against the Buccaneers. Everyone feared that Deebo tore his ACL, but that is not the case. According to ESPN, Samuel suffered a sprained...
Steve Wilks better get the Panthers head coaching job, they are now 2nd place in the NFC South
The Carolina Panthers were horrible under Matt Rhule. They looked like a team that could not fight their way out of a paper bag. Since firing the current Nebraska head coach the Panthers are now in second place in the NFC South. Rhule started the season off 1-4 before he...
Oldest Teams in the NFL
Sports are a big part of our daily lives, with major leagues like the National Football League (NFL) seeming to be around forever. However, everything has a beginning and evolves to become what it is today. Everything changes, from browsing libraries to simple internet searches and from playing at land-based casinos to enjoying live casino games Canada online instead. This includes the NFL, which started in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) and developed into the NFL as we know it today. With only two of the original APFA teams remaining, we delve into the oldest NFL teams below.
